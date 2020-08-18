BELLEFONTE — Troop G CPT members, Rockview Patrol and Crime members, PSP Clearfield patrol, Troop G Staff Services Section, Equality and Inclusion Office, Centre County Sheriff’s and Probation Departments, Troop G Vice, PSP K-9 units, and PSP Aviation conducted a saturation detail on Aug. 18 in Centre County an eastern Clearfield County.
As a result, a stolen firearm was recovered, nine individuals were arrested for drug related violations, 17 warrants seized, 19 citations issued and 42 written warnings. The following was seized: methamphetamine, heroin, THC, pills and marijuana.
The saturation details are routinely conducted throughout the Troop G coverage area. Statistical data is used to determine what municipalities and roads are selected for these details. The troopers are specifically looking for individuals who are driving impaired, drugs, weapons or any other criminal activity. This is an ongoing effort to keep our communities safe.