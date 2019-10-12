A potential juror was sent to jail after showing up for jury selection while intoxicated on opioids.
According to court documents, on Oct. 3, Roger Michael Cantara of Winburne (age not listed) showed up for criminal jury selection as a member of the jury poll.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman was speaking to the potential jurors when he noticed a male slumped over that appeared to be sleeping.
Cantara was awoken by court staff and was told by Ammerman he needed to stay alert and listen to instructions like everyone else.
Cantara stayed awake for about a minute before falling back asleep.
Again court staff had to wake up Cantara and Ammerman again reminded him that he needed to stay awake and listen to instructions or things wouldn’t go well for him.
Shortly afterwards, Cantara again fell asleep. Ammerman then instructed sheriff deputies to take Cantara to the probation office for drug testing.
Cantara tested positive for oxycodone and marijuana.
Cantara admitted to smoking marijuana but denied taking oxycodone. However, he said he used pain medication that a friend had given him and it could have had oxycodone in it.
Cantara also apologized for falling asleep, stating he has a lot going on in his life and hasn’t been sleeping well.
Ammerman found Cantara in contempt of court for failing to follow the court’s instructions to perform the duties as a prospective juror and sentenced him to three days in jail.
Cantara asked if his commitment could be delayed but Ammerman refused and ordered him be taken to jail immediately.