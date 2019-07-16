David C. Wooster, 40, of Curwensville had his plea rejected and his bail revoked by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after testing positive for methamphetamine yesterday in court.
Wooster had agreed to plead guilty for bad checks and was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday during Sentencing Court, but Ammerman had him drug tested, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
Ammerman then rejected the plea, revoked Wooster’s $3,000 unsecured bail and placed the case back on the trial list.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in June 2018, Chief Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department received a report from Goodman’s Foodliner that Wooster had cashed two fictitious payroll checks for $300 and $400.
The $300 check was from the National Association of Music of Carlsbad California for “sales of May.”
The $400 check was from Proxim Wireless Communications.
Kelly contacted NAM who said Wooster was never employed by the company.
Wooster was represented by Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.