WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dashem, 36, of Port Matilda, was sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for receiving and possessing child pornography. The federal sentence imposed by Judge Brann will be served consecutively to a state prison sentence that Dashem is currently serving.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Dashem pleaded guilty in November 2020 to receiving and possessing child pornography.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.