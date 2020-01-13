Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 19 at 10:40 p.m., an incident occurred in which Christopher Williams, 30, of Philipsburg stole approximately $306 from the drop box from McDonalds in Philipsburg. Williams was charged for theft by unlawful taking through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Jan. 5 at 9:23 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 219 near McFadden Road. A vehicle traveling north veered into the southbound lane and off the roadway while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle struck the guide rail and suffered disabling damage. The vehicle was moved to a safe location on the shoulder of the northbound lane. The driver, a Curwensville juvenile, was uninjured and no airbags were deployed. PennDOT and Marlins Auto assisted on scene.
On Jan. 10 at 3:49 p.m., unknown suspect(s) passed fake currency through Goodwill.
On Jan. 10 at 4:40 p.m., police investigated a drug overdose which occurred on Alexander Lane. A 25-year-old Houtzdale man overdosed on an unknown narcotic. Narcan was administered and the man was transported to the hospital.
On Jan. 11 at 8:06 a.m., a crash occurred on SR 879. A driver lost control of her vehicle causing her to strike a dirt embankment before overturning. The vehicle came to a final rest facing in the southern direction on the roadside. PennDOT was notified on icy road conditions.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, an officer viewed a male walking along Route 879 near Spruce Street. The male was wearing black clothing, temperatures were low, and it was past midnight. The male stated he was walking home from work and the officer offered him a ride home in which he accepted. A consent search was conducted on the male and nothing illegal was found. The male was transported home.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Williams Street for a domestic. Upon arrival, officers met with a male and a female. Both parties were separated for the day and neither wanted to press charges.
Police were dispatched to a business on River Road for a disabled vehicle. Upon arrival, it was found that the vehicle was leaking gas. The fire department was requested to the scene for clean-up and the vehicle was eventually towed away.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for an accidental overdose. Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on a couch unresponsive. EMS was summoned to the scene and transported the male to the hospital.
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Market Street for a possible break in. Upon arrival, it was learned that the residents had left for approximately one hour, and when they returned they were missing their Xbox and a sum of cash. The incident is still under investigation.
Police were dispatched to Turnpike Avenue and Hannah Street for a large tree branch hanging on the power lines. Officers arrived and then requested fire police to shut the roadway down. The branch was eventually removed by Penelec.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 7 at 3:38 p.m., police received a report of a retail theft from Walmart. The officer was advised that Walmart employee Jennifer Baker, 46, of Clearfield was observed under ringing items, eating food from the fresh produce section, and not scanning items. Charges will be filed against Baker for retail theft and receiving stolen property.
On Jan. 10 at 10:21 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash with possible injuries along Carrs Hill Road near the intersection of Oak Drive. A white Jeep Renegade had slid on ice, causing it to spin 360 degrees and strike an embankment on the roadside. The vehicle was towed by Tibbens Towing. One of the two occupants was transported by Clearfield EMS for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
On Jan. 12 at 5:01 p.m., police responded to a Barn Road residence for a physical domestic. Mark Claycomb, 51, of Clearfield had allegedly head-butted a 29-year-old Philipsburg male during an argument over care/custody of minor children in the residence. The suspect determined to be intoxicated, and was taken into custody. He was housed to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment on charges of simple assault, disorderly conducted, and harassment.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of State Street and Bressler Road. Upon police arrival to the area, the vehicle was unable to be located.
Police responded to the area of Curwensville House for a vehicle lockout. The vehicle was unlocked without issue for the complainant.
Police were contacted by the local resident concerning a gun that the resident wanted back in their possession. The incident was handled without arrest.
Police received a report of a hit and run where a known male was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Goodmans Foodliner. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Two individuals were arrested on warrants after police were notified of suspicious persons at or near the Dollar General Store. Police located the individuals, who were both wanted. They were then transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police assisted Curwensville EMS with a call in relation to a vehicle crash in Penn Township. A landing zone was created at the Curwensville High School in relation to the incident.
Police were contacted concerning an abandoned vehicle in the area of the Sew Crafty shop. Police contacted Cummings Towings and the vehicle was removed from the property.
Police responded to a Schofield Street address in relation to a noise complaint.
Police were contacted due to possible ordinance violations in the Grandview Avenue area and learned that there was not a violation present at the time.
Police were contacted concerning a parking issue in the area of South Street. The individual advised that the vehicle would be removed from the area.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 11 at 10:37 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 East. Upon making contact with Mohamed Swaray, 24, of Grand Forks, N.D., several signs of impairment were indicated. Swaray was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Investigation is pending toxicology report.
On Jan. 11 at 4:10 p.m., police responded to an incident on Main Street. Two cousins became involved in a verbal altercation which subsequently turned physical. After interviewing both parties it was determined the individuals shoved/struck each other. Non-traffic citations have been filed against both parties through Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 10 at 9 p.m., police responded to Jefferson Court Personal Care Home for an incident involving two patients/residents of the care home.
On Jan. 12 at 2:23 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on SR 2023. This crash occurred as a vehicle traveling was traveling south when the driver lost control while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle impacted a utility pole to the west of the roadway, overturned onto its passenger side facing north where it came to final rest. Multiple airbags deployed inside the vehicle. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville Emergency Room for treatment of suspected injuries. A passenger was transported via helicopter to UPMC for suspected injuries. Both the driver and passenger were wearing proper restraint systems. The vehicle was towed from the scene by McPherson Towing. Police were assisted on scene by Jefferson County EMS, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Penelec.
On Jan. 12 at 10:13 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a moving violation on Route 119. During the encounter the driver, a 31-year-old Rochester Mills man, was determined to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
Police are investigating a possible theft that occurred when a Kersey resident withdrew cash from his bank account and sent gift cards to a suspect. This investigation remains open.
Police investigated an animal cruelty incident which occurred on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. on the 90-block of Reservoir Road. A 39-year-old Ridgway woman’s dog was poisoned through unknown means by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
On Jan. 11 at 12:59 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop for traffic violations on SR 948. During the investigation, the driver, Timothy Raffeinner, 50, of Kersey was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending after receiving blood results.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Sometime on Nov. 15, 2019 a known individual took times belonging to a 42-year-old Port Matilda woman, including ceramic crocks and decorative signs.
On Jan. 3 at 9:11 a.m., Damian Young was arrested during a domestic dispute for terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and numerous other charges on West Firehall Road.
On Jan. 6 at 3:47 p.m., a crash occurred on North Valley Road near Aqua Penn Drive. Charges have been filed against Gayle L. Bitner, 71, of Howard in regard to this incident.
On Jan. 7 at 3:22 p.m., a crash occurred in which a 19-year-old Highspire male lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guide rail. No injuries were reported from this crash.
On Jan. 9 at 1 a.m., a crash occurred on Four Points Road in which a driver, Robert A. Clark, 39, of Weedville lost control of his vehicle due to icy/snowy conditions. This caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. The vehicle then proceeded to hit a tree before coming to a final rest. The driver was wearing a seat belt. No injuries reported. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the left front tire and left front quarter panel.
On Jan. 9 at 11:47 a.m., a known 14-year-old Philipsburg juvenile pushed his mother.
On Jan. 11 at 6:37 p.m., police were notified of a vehicle which crashed into a tree near the 2100-block of Purdue Mountain Road. Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver, Brian Wendler, 51, of Bellefonte, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Wendler was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw. Charges pending.