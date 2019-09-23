Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of harassment.
———
Police received a report of a possible break-in that occurred along Williams Street where someone entered an apartment and removed items. Police are currently investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to Daisy Street for a mental health incident. Police arrived and spoke to a male on scene who agreed to go with EMS for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle along River Road.
———
Police responded to E. Pine Street for a report of female lying in a parking lot. Police arrived and found the female to have several warrants from the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. Officers attempted to take the female into custody, but she resisted officers. She was then able to be taken into custody and then claimed to have a medical emergency. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police were assisted by Clearfield EMS and Lawrence Township Police.
———
Police were called to the hospital for a Mental Health patient who had fled from the hospital. While responding, police were canceled as the male had returned on his own.
———
Police were called regarding a stolen purse. Police were then cancelled as the victim located the purse.
———
Police responded to E. Market Street for a female who was loitering after hours. Police located the female and advised her of the complaint. The female then moved along.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle collision along River Road.
———
Syringes were located along North Fourth Street. Police responded and were able to collect them.
———
Police responded to Clearfield Street for a report of kids riding their bikes recklessly without adult supervision. Police responded and did not find any violations.
———
Police responded to a traffic hazard along Turnpike Avenue where a large tree had fallen blocking the entire roadway. The Clearfield Fire Dept arrived and assisted with removing the tree.
———
Police responded to a minor accident along North Third Street where a vehicle had backed into a parked vehicle causing minor damage.
———
Police arrested a female along Daisy Street after police found she had an active arrest warrant. She was transported to the jail on the warrant.
———
Police are investigating a reported retail theft from a business along East Market Street.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a trespassing complaint at a local business. The female was cited for the incident and taken by another department for questioning on a separate issue.
———
Police handled an incident of alleged assault at the Curwensville Football field which was later found to not be criminal in nature.
———
Police received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at a local business in which the owner was contacted and advised that the vehicle would be moved.
———
Police took a male into custody on outstanding warrants through the Curwensville Borough Police Department as well as Lawrence Township Police Department. The male was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment by communication at the Curwensville High School.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 19 at 12:15 a.m., a known male/female couple were engaged in a physical altercation. Both parties were subsequently cited with harassment charges. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 18 at 12:23 p.m., a known male was found to be out of compliance with his required Megan’s Law updates. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 20 at 3:29 p.m., an individual reported to police that an unknown suspect had attempted to purchase items using her credit card information. The victim was able to cancel her credit card in time to avoid any financial loss. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 13, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a 54-year-old Windburne man’s garage and stole numerous furnace items. Anyone with information pleaes contact PSP Rockview.
———
On Sept. 20 at 7:28 p.m., police arrested Walker Blake for violating his PFA order.
———
On Sept. 21 at 11:53 p.m., police seized drugs and drug paraphernalia after responding to a civil property dispute on Penns Valley Pike.
———
On Sept. 22 at 6:07 p.m., police responded to Lutz Lane to investigate a report of a neighbor blowing glass onto a 41-year-old Port Matilda man’s property. Upon further investigation, it was found that Greg Muchmore continued to blow grass onto the victim’s property after being told numerous times by police to stop. Muchmore was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct.