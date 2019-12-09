State Police at Clearfield
Officers are investigating the theft of a firearm from a wooded area in Madera. The silver-colored Taurus 357 Caliber revolver is owned by a 53-year-old Houtzdale man. The unknown person was possibly driving a black Ford truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
Lawrence Township
A theft of items from a Larson Road, Clearfield residence is under investigation. Between Nov. 18-27, a night vision scope, Christmas decorations and two 22 Caliber pistols were taken. Anyone with information should contact Lawrence Township Police.
–––
Charges are pending against a Clearfield man. Officers investigated a report Wednesday of a disorderly man at a business at 100 Supercenter Dr., Clearfield. The man asked employees if the store offered a military discount and became upset when he was told it does not. The man demanded to speak to the store’s manager and began yelling at him when he was told again the store does not offer a military discount. The man continued yelling at the manager after being told to leave before exiting the store and entering the woods behind the store. Officers were unable to locate him.
–––
Two 13-year-old youth were involved in an altercation Friday at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School. No injuries were reported. Charges have been filed.
–––
Officers are investigating a theft at a Carbon Mine Road residence. A bucket of old wire, a spool of new wire, various tools and Christmas decorations were taken from a garage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Charges were filed against a Drifting man following a traffic stop on Nov. 16. Officers reported stopping Joseph Veneziano, 68. He was determined to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Veneziano was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for blood testing and to the Centre County Correctional Facility. Charges were filed through the district magisterial court.
–––
A 46-year-old Philipsburg man and an 18-year-old Wallaceton man were arrested after being involved in a verbal altercation on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The altercation turned physical after the Philipsburg man entered his Rusty Lane residence and retrieved a kitchen knife threatening the other man.
–––
A Bellefonte woman will have charges filed against her through the district magisterial court. Officers reported stopping Christy Powell, 40, on Thursday, Dec. 5 on Black Flat Rock Road. During the stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
–––
A Virginia man was not injured but was cited following a one-vehicle crash Thursday, Dec. 5, on Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Officers reported Alexander Chisholm, 46, of Newport News, Va., was driving a 2019 Freightliner east when the truck slide on the icy/wet roads and traveled off the road and down an embankment where it became stuck, Chisholm was wearing his seatbelt. He was cited for driving a vehicle at a safe speed.
–––
A Bellefonte man was charged following a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 6. Officers report Kyle Meeker, 22, traveling on Moose Run Road, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district magisterial court.
–––
An investigation continues into a fire in a recycling container Friday, Dec. 6 in Philipsburg. Officers report someone with unknown reasons set the container, at the intersection of East Spruce Street and North Sixth Street on fire. The container was located outside of the former Philipsburg Elementary School.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
–––
A Romanian man is in the Centre County Jail following a traffic stop Saturday. The man, Radu Dumitru, 22, was driving 87-miles per hour on state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. Officers learned he was wanted for theft charges in Montgomery County. Both Dumitru and his vehicle were searched and approximately $21,000 and marijuana paraphernalia was seized.
It was also learned Dumitru was illegally in the U.S. And the Department of Homeland Security was notified. Charges are pending along with extradition on the warrant.