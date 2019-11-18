Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 15 police responded to a crash on Walton Street in which a deer entered the roadway and a driver swerved to avoid and lost control of her vehicle. The driver left the scene on foot. The driver was cited for various PA vehicle code violations.
———
On Nov. 17 at 3:11 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 near mile marker 111, as a driver failed to set brakes causing a truck to roll forward off the embankment and the second trailer attached overturning. No injuries involved and no PA vehicle code violations related to this incident.
———
On Nov. 9 at 2:05 p.m., police were dispatched to Dollar General in Houtzdale for report of a retail theft. Upon arrival the trooper spoke with the store manager. He related that a female, whom he knows to keep an eye on, entered the store and picked up some tshirts at the store entrance. A short while later the manager observed the female wearing the tshirts and carrying a writing tablet, all of which was not purchased. The manager then followed her to her vehicle and wrote down the license plate of the vehicle she was driving away in. The female has been identified and charges of retail theft will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment that occurred behind a Cemetery Road residence. A male reportedly began yelling and screaming at the male because of where his car was parked. Incident under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a garage on South Fourth Street for a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, the victim showed police a truck that was located in the lot of his garage. The truck was broken into through the rear window and the wiring underneath the dash was tampered with. It appears as if somebody was trying to “hot-wire” the truck. The incident is still under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a business on South Second Street for a suspicious package. According to the clerk, a male entered the store and handed the clerk a large manilla envelope to give to a female at a later date. Police seized the envelope and it was searched. The envelope contained several items of drug paraphernalia. The suspect is known to police and is still under further investigation.
———
Police were notified that there was a wanted male who was currently at a business located on Reed Street. Police arrived and took the male into custody. The male was transported to CCJ and held on the warrant.
———
Police responded to the area of East Locust Street for a young child walking on the roadway by itself. The child was picked up by a pedestrian who held onto it until police arrival. The parents arrived a short time later stating they were looking for the child. According to the parents, they were working in a nearby building when the child ran off.
———
Police responded to an apartment on Turnpike Avenue for a reported theft. According to the victim, tools, furniture, clothing and $40.00 cash were stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Not report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 6-7, damage was reported at the bath house at the Cold Stream park. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Rockview.