Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Oct. 28 at 12:37 a.m., police investigated a criminal mischief incident which occurred on Veterans Street. A 27-year-old Madera man smashed the window out of a 51-year-old Houtzdale man’s truck with a baseball bat. Damage also occurred to the rear passenger door of the victims truck. The vehicle was occupied at the time of this incident and the suspect was identified. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Nov. 12 at 2:35 a.m., police were dispatched to Josephs Road for a report of a burglary. The complainant stated she found a male in her residence who is not permitted to be there. Contact was made with the complainant who advised she heard a suspicious sound coming from within the residence and found a window slid open in a bedroom. She said she searched a closet and discovered Daniel Jonathan Sones, 29, attempting to conceal himself with clothing in the corner of the closet. Once discovered, Sones was last seen running down into the basement and out of the residence towards the elementary school. Burglary and other related charges to be filed.

———

On Oct. 9-20, two suspects utilized someone’s banking information to make nine unauthorized transactions depriving the victim of $805.21. Investigation continues.

Curwensville Borough

Not report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

Local News Coverage

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Nov. 11 at 7:51 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Centre Street/Shemrow Street and seized paraphernalia from the driver and a small amount of marijuana from a passenger.

———

On Nov. 10 at 10:35 a.m., Richard Packer, 46, of Bellefonte allegedly grabbed a 42-year-old Bellefonte woman and threatened to kill her. The arrestee was taken into custody and arraigned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.

———

On Nov. 10 at 1:30 a.m., police responded to Mount Nittany Medical Center to interview a victim of a domestic violence incident. This incident is still being investigated.

Tags