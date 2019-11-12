Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 28 at 12:37 a.m., police investigated a criminal mischief incident which occurred on Veterans Street. A 27-year-old Madera man smashed the window out of a 51-year-old Houtzdale man’s truck with a baseball bat. Damage also occurred to the rear passenger door of the victims truck. The vehicle was occupied at the time of this incident and the suspect was identified. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 12 at 2:35 a.m., police were dispatched to Josephs Road for a report of a burglary. The complainant stated she found a male in her residence who is not permitted to be there. Contact was made with the complainant who advised she heard a suspicious sound coming from within the residence and found a window slid open in a bedroom. She said she searched a closet and discovered Daniel Jonathan Sones, 29, attempting to conceal himself with clothing in the corner of the closet. Once discovered, Sones was last seen running down into the basement and out of the residence towards the elementary school. Burglary and other related charges to be filed.
———
On Oct. 9-20, two suspects utilized someone’s banking information to make nine unauthorized transactions depriving the victim of $805.21. Investigation continues.
Curwensville Borough
Not report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 11 at 7:51 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Centre Street/Shemrow Street and seized paraphernalia from the driver and a small amount of marijuana from a passenger.
———
On Nov. 10 at 10:35 a.m., Richard Packer, 46, of Bellefonte allegedly grabbed a 42-year-old Bellefonte woman and threatened to kill her. The arrestee was taken into custody and arraigned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.
———
On Nov. 10 at 1:30 a.m., police responded to Mount Nittany Medical Center to interview a victim of a domestic violence incident. This incident is still being investigated.