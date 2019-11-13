Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 27 at 1:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Morrisdale-Allport Highway and Cardinal Lane for summary traffic violations. The passenger, a 28-year-old Huntingdon man, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Nov. 8 at 10:58 a.m., police were dispatched to the above location for the report of a retail theft. Upon arrival the trooper spoke with the store manager who said she observed a suspect place items in her purse/bag and then leave the store without paying for the items. The store manager followed the suspect out of the store and wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle the suspect then left in. This incident was captured on the store’s security cameras. The suspect has been identified as Melissa Pewanick, 48, of Allport. Charges of retail theft will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office. This will be the third retail theft for the actor is graded as a felony.
Clearfield Borough
Police viewed a female walking along East Market street. The female was known to hold active warrants through this department. The female was transported to the magistrate’s office where she was able to satisfy the warrants.
Officers responded to the area of North Front Street for a male walking who was reportedly under the influence. Police were not able to locate the male.
Police were on patrol when they viewed a known male walking along Reed Street. It was found that the male had an active arrest warrant through the Blair County Sheriff’s Office. The male was taken into custody and he was in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Police responded to a residence on New Street for carbon monoxide alarms going off. The single resident had exited the home and the Clearfield Borough Fire Department handled the situation.
Police received a report of a retail theft at Sheetz on Nichols Street. The male is known to police and the incident is under further investigation.
Lawrence Township
Police were contacted about a retail theft which occurred on Sept. 22. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Peter Murphy. Charges were filed pending preliminary hearing.
Curwensville Borough
Not report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 11 at 2:40 p.m., a crash occurred on East Main Street near Railroad Street in Big Run. Gregory D. Grenier, 79, fell asleep and drove off the right side of the road causing him to side swipe a telephone pole and then a small tree. The impact woke the driver up, however, he was unable to bring his truck to a stop before impacting the rear of a parked SUV. The SUV was pushed approximately 100 feet forward and out onto the road. The driver then hit another small tree and came to final rest. Grenier had a suspected minor injury.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 11 at 7:20 p.m., the PSP Fire Marshal, ATF, Punxsutawney Police Department, and Punxsutawney Fire Department investigated a structure fire on the 600-block of Clawson Street. The fire cause is unknown at this time. Estimated damage totaling $200,000. There were no injuries. This investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 5 at 3:14 p.m., a 30-year-old Bellefonte woman reported that Jason Berni, 32, of Milesburg kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the floor. Berni was cited for harassment, filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.