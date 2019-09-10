Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 9 at 2:19 p.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322/Clearfield Woodland Highway when a driver, Nicole A. Gaines, 40, of Carnegie was distracted by trying to reach for something in the vehicle, causing her to travel off the right berm of the roadway and collide with a utility pole. The driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. The driver was cited for various traffic violations. Bigler Boyz removed the car from the collision scene.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to Pennsylvania Avenue for a male who was yelling and causing a disturbance. The male was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and sitting in a hot tub.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an incident involving a vehicle crash and an impaired driver
———
Police responded to a suspicious female on Daisy Street. The female was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
Police were notified of a civil issue on Daisy Street involving a landlord and tenant.
———
Police were dispatched to Sheetz for a disorderly male. Police made contact with the male and warned him of his actions.
———
Police removed multiple individuals from a vacant apartment on North Second Street. Some of the males were found to have valid warrants.
———
Police were notified of a neglected dog on Nichols Street. An investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on North Third Street involving a male and female arguing. Police made contact with the individuals who agreed to calm down.
———
While on patrol, police made contact with a shirtless male on Weaver Street. The had significant bruising on his face and was under the influence of a controlled substance. The male was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a male pulling on the doors of closed businesses. The male was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a disturbance in which a male was acting odd and sitting in the front seat of a vehicle he did not own. Police made contact with the male who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The male was arrested and transported to the hospital.
———
Police were notified by Sheetz of drug paraphernalia that was found in the parking lot. Police arrived and seized the items.
———
Police responded to an incident on Benjamin Street involving an altercation and property damage between a male and female.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a small child walking around outside. Police arrived and were able to locate the guardian of the child.
———
Police responded to an assault between two females on E Locust Street.
———
Police received a report of two males threatening each other. The reporting male did want to press charges.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 9., a wallet was located and brought into PSP Rockview. The wallet is black and brown in color.