Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
State Police investigated a disturbance on July 14 at 2:19 p.m. at the Minit Mart at 40 Woodland Bigler Hwy., Bigler, Bradford Township. Dustin Clark, 21, of West Decatur engaged in a physical confrontation with a 45-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of Bigler. Clark was arrested for DUI-alcohol. Charges have been filed with District Court 46-3-03.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a local establishment early Saturday morning to assist EMS with a medical emergency.
———
Police responded to E. Cherry Sreet for suspicious individuals who were near a vehicle at 2 a.m.
———
Police received a report of an individual driving a motorcycle in a careless manner on Linen Street.
———
Police received a report of harassment where an individual was talking about another on social media.
———
Police responded to Dorey Street for a dog that was running loose. The dog was located and taken to the SPCA.
———
Police responded Williams Street for an unwanted male at a residence. The male was found to be under the influence and was arrested and taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to Subway for a retail theft. It was found that a male had entered the establishment and had taken two drinks out of the cooler and left without paying for them. The male was found to be from New York and was arrested for retail theft.
———
Police received several complaints of individuals burning.
———
Police responded to Elm Avenue for a pit bull that was running loose. The dog was able to be captured by neighbors and returned to the owner.
———
Police responded to Temple Avenue for a report of a burglary which was later found not have occurred.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
July 13
At 1:47 a.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to the laundry mat at the intersection of West Long Avenue and South Jared Street for two people sleeping there. Police arrived on scene and made contact with both parties. They were advised that they had to leave and were not permitted to sleep there.
———
At 3:05 a.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Williams Street for a report of a male trespassing. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the male. It was determined that this was a civil issue and police cleared.
———
At 7:34 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Liberty Blvd. for a report of a theft. Once police left and gathered all the information, the victim called back and advised police the suspect brought the stuff back. The victim refused to prosecute.
———
At 6:03 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of South High Street for a report of people arguing at this location. Police spoke with all parties and determined this was verbal and no charges would be filed.
July 14
At 5 a.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands for a report of a male causing problems. When police arrived they managed to get the male to calm down. Police then cleared.
———
At 7:45 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Main Street, for a report of a female sleeping on a bench and they were concerned about the females welfare. Police arrived on scene and determined that this was a medical issue. The female was transported to the hospital to be treated.
———
At 5:48 p.m. police were contacted by a female in reference to her son’s bicycle being stolen. Police learned the bike was in front of a residence at the 100 block of Chestnut Street when it was stolen. Further investigation.
———
At 10 p.m. police were dispatched to Penn Highlands parking lot for a report of a male laying on the ground beside a vehicle and yelling. When police arrived it was determined the male wanted to be treated at the ER. Police assisted the male into the ER and then cleared.
Sandy Township
July 12
A 62-year-old DuBois man swerved to miss a deer while traveling on Sher De Lin Road, causing his vehicle to travel off the road and hit a residence. The man was taken from the scene by ambulance to a landing zone, where he was flown to a trauma center.
———
A 27-year-old Louisiana man reported that his tractor trailer was hit by another truck while both were in the Pilot parking lot. The other driver then left the scene without providing any information.
———
A 30-year-old Circle Road woman texted her mother and told her to call police because her 30-year-old boyfriend was drunk and had a knife. Officers responded to the residence and spoke to the woman who stated that her boyfriend was threatening to hurt himself with a knife. Officers found him in a back bedroom with an open pocketknife. He was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation.
July 13, 2019
Officers received a report of a male walking around Swanson’s Heavy Truck Repair parking lot nude, wearing only a blonde wig, high heels and a shirt. The man was gone upon officer’s arrival.
———
False alarm at a Dixon Avenue residence
———
Officers received a report of a stolen cell phone. Investigation continues.
July 14, 2019
A 49-year-old DuBois woman called to report a dog in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. She reported the vehicle was running but she was afraid it might run out of gas. The vehicle was gone upon officers arrival.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
PSP Fire Marshal Stewart and Johnsonburg Borough Fire Dept. investigated a residential structure fire at 628 Penn St. on July 15 at 2:45 a.m. Upon completion of the investigation it was determined that the fire was unknown in nature. Estimated damage is $150,000. It is unknown if the structure, owned by Joshua Quigley, 40, of DuBois, was insured. There were no injuries. The cause is still under investigation.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A crash occurred on July 11 at 2:52 a.m. on Tyrone Pike in Taylor Township, Centre County. A 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jared M. Miller, 27, of Osceola Mills, was traveling south when it exited its lane of travel to the right, struck a concrete culvert and then struck a group of mailboxes. There were no injuries. Miller was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
———
Troopers made arrrests on May 31 at 12:10 a.m. when a group of suspects were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on E. Presqueisle Street/S. Second Street in Philipburg Borough. PSP are investigating.
———
Between May 12 and July 12, a theft occurred on the 100-block of W. Mountain Road in Worth Township, Centre County. A 61-year-old male from Port Matilda was notified by Tyrone Borough Police that his firearm was located during a traffic stop. Consequently, the victim is also missing two shotguns. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reports that the autopsy has been completed on Ashley M. Stout, 13, and her death was ruled accidental. The cause of death was a skull fracture.