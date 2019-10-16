Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 14, police investigated a DUI on Morann Avenue/Kirk Street. A 20-year-old Smithmill man was arrested. Charges are pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
Officers conducted a warrant service in the area of South Fifth street. A female was transported to the magistrate’s office and then to CCJ.
Officers were notified of a female at the magistrate’s office who held an active warrant through this department. Officers responded, placed the female in custody and transported her to CCJ.
Officers responded to the Henry Myers Towers on Leavy avenue for a psychological emergency. One male was transported via EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further evaluation and treatment.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Third Street for a welfare check. Officers requested EMS to do an evaluation on an elderly female.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 15 at 5:01 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Snappy’s for an expired inspection displayed on a vehicle. Upon making contact with the operator, Benjamin Ardary, 37, of Clearfield, it was discovered that he was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and a controlled substance. Ardary was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed upon receiving lab results.
On Oct. 16 at 6:58 a.m., police responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Bloomington Glen Richey Highway. A silver Volkswagen Passat traveled through the intersection of Caldwell Road and Bloomington Glen Richey Highway making a right turn. The driver failed to see a silver Chevrolet Cavalier that was traveling the same direction on Bloomington Highway. As a result the Passat wast struck by the Cavalier. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Tibben’s Towing. No injuries reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 15 at 5:36 p.m., a known male was reported to have written bad checks to a local business. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 16 at 6:46 a.m., a vehicle traveling on Eagle Valley Road near Julian Woods Lane crashed into a deer causing disabling damage to the vehicle’s front end. The driver was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.
On Oct. 11 at 11:13 p.m., an incident occurred in a Yarrow Way residence in which a male victim was involved in a verbal argument with William Foresman, 51, of Naples, Fla., when the accused retrieved a female’s handgun and fired two roads into the victims’ bed. Foresman was charged with two courts of recklessly endangering another person.
On Oct. 15 at 7:53 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Nittany Valley Drive and Snydertown Road. A driver pulled out in front of a 67-year-old Bellefonte man’s vehicle while attempting a left-hand turn and struck the right front of the man’s vehicle. There were no injuries.
On Oct. 11 at 7:48 a.m., police responded to a crash on state Route 26 north of East College Avenue. A car was backing into the lane of traffic and backed into a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Bellefonte woman, then fled the scene. The car was a white Honda hatchback car with white license plate, possibly Maryland, and damage to the rear end and a broken rear window. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
On Oct. 13 at 3:20 p.m., a vehicle traveling south on Eagle Valley Road near Shadow Lane struck a deer. The vehicle sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing. There were no injuries.
On Oct. 10 at 2:21 p.m., a crash occurred as a car was traveling east on State Route 322. The driver fell asleep and the car went off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle was towed by Dunlaps Auto Sales. The driver sustained minor injury.