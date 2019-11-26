Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Drug paraphernalia was turned into the police which was located at an area business.
———
Drug paraphernalia was turned in to the police that was located on Pine Street in Curwensville Borough.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township with a call along Bloomington Glen Richey Highway in which a wanted male was taken into custody.
———
Police were contacted concerning an injured deer, however, it was observed that the deer was still able to walk and left the area upon police arrival.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment involving two students.
———
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in which the caller had been sanitizing her phone and nothing criminal or medical had taken place.
———
Police were flagged down concerning drug paraphernalia which had been located in a resident’s back yard. A needle was taken and disposed of.
———
Police responded to a custody dispute on High Street and were later called back to the same residence concerning a psychological emergency where a female was transported to DuBois hospital.
———
Police completed a traffic stop where a male was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
———
Police responded to a Curwensville house for an activated fire alarm and were assisted by Curwensville EMS and Rescue Hose and Ladder Company. No fire was located.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 25 at 6:14 p.m., police arrived on scene at a two vehicle collision on State Route 119 near Juneau Road, with EMS already on scene. A vehicle driven by William R. Burkett, 69, of Marion Center crossed over the center double yellow lines and struck another vehicle at the 11 o’clock position causing heavy front end damage to both vehicles. Burkett was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 19 at 9:18 p.m., a crash occurred on South Eagle Valley Road in which a vehicle was struck by a deer crossing the roadway. No injuries were reported.