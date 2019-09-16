State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 13 at 1:49 a.m., police were contacted via Crisis to serve a warrant on James Selvage, 33, of Beccaria. While transporting Selvage, he made several life-threatening comments in regard to a 33-year-old Ramey woman, Penn Highlands employees, and PSP. Selvage was transported to the Clearfield County Jail and arrested for terroristic threats and harassment.
———
On Sept. 16 at 1:43 a.m., police were conducting routine patrol in the area of state Route 879 and the Clearfield Shawville Highway when officers observed Tyler J. Knepp, whom police had a current warrant for, driving. Officers ultimately got behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop for the purpose of serving the warrant.
While officers were conducing their investigation it was discovered that there was drug paraphernalia in plain view inside of the vehicle. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle in which they discovered a handgun, which the driver did not have a permit for, and a large amount of methamphetamines, along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia, including pills, stamp bags, various amounts of pipes and scales. The male was taken on his warrant and charges will be filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of an incident involving harassment. The party involved was warned of his actions.
———
Police are investigating an incident in which a motorcycle fled from police.
———
Police were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress on West Locust Street. The suspect was to be climbing through a window of a residence. Upon arrival, police located a male who had permission to be on the property but had forgot his keys.
———
While on patrol, police attempted to stop a vehicle on North Fourth Street out of suspicion of DUI. The suspect vehicle fled from police resulting in a pursuit. Clearfield Police were aided by Lawrence Township and State Police during the incident. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Dubeck Road and SR 153 when the suspect vehicle had driven over spike strips that were set by police. The driver was taken into custody.
———
Police are investigating burglary incident on East Tenth Street.
———
Police were dispatched to a male who had fallen on the sidewalk of South Third Street and was unconscious with substantial blood loss. Police and EMS arrived on scene who transported the male to the hospital. The male was later flown by helicopter to another hospital.
———
Police are investigating an incident involving a male reporting his vehicle stolen.
———
While on patrol, police observed a male sitting outside a local business with his head down on a picnic table. The male was found to be intoxicated and was released to a sober adult.
———
Police recovered a cell phone along Bigler Avenue.
———
Police received a report of a suspicious person walking on the side of North Front Street. Police made contact with the individual who explained to police that she was picking up trash.
———
Police responded to a suspicious male inside a business on North Second Street. Police made contact with the male who was found to be heavily intoxicated. The male was provided a ride home and released to a sober adult.
———
Police are investigating an incident involving a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Bigler Avenue.
———
Police responded to a report of an animal being inside the attic of a residence.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on East Locust Street.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 15 at 11:42 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue and Village Road in Hyde for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jennifer Quick, 45, of Morrisdale, was driving a vehicle with the wrong license plate on it, along with not having a valid driver’s license or inspection. A search of the vehicle was also conducted, during which officers discovered several small bags containing methamphetamines, along with other associated drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was towed from the scene by AJ Ross and charges will be filed on Quick for possession of a controlled substance.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted by the victim of a PFA violation who reported the individual was continuing to contact them. The individual was then taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to a call of a possible drug deal. The area was checked and the officers stayed in the area for an extended period of time in which the individuals did not come back to the area.
———
Police received a fraud scam call that occurred in Curwensville Borough that involved persons impersonating Social Security individuals requesting information be provided or they would be arrested. Police remind residents to not provide any of their information be provided or they would be arrested. Police remind residents to not provide any of their information to unknown sources over the phone.
———
Police responded to an alarm at the Curwensville Moose. Everything was found to be secure as the individual had typed the wrong password code and was able to then clear the alarm by typing the correct code.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle along Smith Street in Irvin park. Nothing criminal was taking place and police cleared from the area.
———
Police were advised of a traffic complaint in the area of 600 State Street where debris and tree limbs were located in the roadway. The debris was removed prior to police arrival.
———
Police were advised of a welfare check on an individual whom had fallen several nights prior and found the male to have injuries leaving the male unable to get to his door. EMS transported the male to the hospital due to his injuries.
———
Police responded to a Susquehanna Avenue address for a reported noise complaint. The individual was advised of the complaint and indicated that the problem would cease.
———
Police were assisted by Rescue Hose and Ladder company after a tree had fallen in the area of Susquehanna Avenue and the tree was removed from the roadway and sidewalk.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 13, a 46-year-old DuBois man reported that a known person took his credit card while visiting, and used it without permission, for items totaling approximately $600. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 14, Walmart employees reported finding a 75-year-old man attempting to take four items from the store without paying for them.
———
On Sept. 14, Walmart employees reported a known woman had been in the store and left with approximately $354 worth of merchandise without paying for it. When confronted by employees she continued to leave the store. Investigation continues.
———