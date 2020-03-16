State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 2 p.m., police located a lost dog in the area of the 1000-block of Valley Road, Boggs Township. The dog is described as a short haired hound dog, black and grey in color with long ears and a white tail. The dog is currently located at the Clearfield County SPCA.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a local business. No injuries were reported.
———
Police were notified of a burglary at a local business. It was reported that numerous business-related equipment was missing from the shop. The investigation in continuing.
———
Police received a report of a young man on a bicycle that was riding on private property. Police arrived in the area but were unable to find the man.
———
Police assisted in stopping a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run in Lawrence Township. Upon stopping the vehicle, Lawrence Township Police continued the investigation.
———
Police received a report of open burning. Police made contact with the party involved who agreed to extinguish the fire.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on Daisy Street involving multiple parties verbally and physically arguing with each other. Police deescalated and separated the parties.
———
Police responded to medical emergency at a local establishment. It was reported that a woman had fallen off a bar stool. Police and EMS arrived and transported the woman to the hospital.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in a passenger being taken into custody due to a warrant.
———
Police responded to minor accident on South Second Street. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a disturbance involving two individuals arguing over car keys in the area of Northwest Third Street. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the parties involved.
———
Police responded to disturbance on Daisy Street involving a property dispute. Police deescalated the situation and stayed in the area to deter future disputes.
———
Police responded to a medical emergency on Williams Street. The man was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation at a residence. Upon arrival, police found the situation to have been deescalated.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 2:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Krebs Highway and Park Avenue Extension. Upon arrival, contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, Joshua E. Folmar, 33, of Houtzdale. Folmar advised that he was unable to negotiate the left hand turn onto Route 153. Folmar was discovered to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Folmar was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed on Folmar upon receiving lab results. Lawrence Township Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police and the Lawrence Township Fire Department.
———
On March 8, police conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the area of Park Avenue and Krebs Highway. Upon investigation, police located multiple needs and suspected methamphetamine on the driver, Joseph Trotman, 37, of Hawk Run. He was suspected of being under the influence and officers conducted field sobriety testing. Trotman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Lab results are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 12:11 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a summary speeding violation on Rockton Mountain Highway, Union Township. The driver, a 55-year-old Clearfield man, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 8 at 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Broad Street, Summerville Borough, Jefferson County for a report of a trespasser. A neighbor had witnessed a 53-year-old Reynoldsville man enter onto posted property owned by a 40-year-old DuBois man, and remain on property for approximately 20 minutes. Charges were filed for defiant trespassing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
From Feb. 6 through March 14, a 77-year-old Hawk Run man removed numerous items from Weis Market, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, valued at $67.48.
———
On Saturday at noon, a report of a retail theft was received from Puff Super Value, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On Friday at 4:27 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Mill Street and Water Street, Milesburg Borough, Centre County. A 17-year-old Philipsburg boy approached the intersection and failed to stop at the properly marked stop sign, crashing into a vehicle driven by Boyd I. McCartney, 86, of Milesburg. One passenger from McCartney’s vehicle was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries; no other injuries were reported.
———
On Thursday at 3 p.m., a protection from abuse violation was reported on Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Corey Quick, 36, of Moshannon was arrested in relation to this incident. Charges were filed.
———
On March 3 at 4:52 p.m., police investigated an incident on the 300-block of Jesse Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Police received a report of an identity theft of a 38-year-old Philipsburg woman’s identity that occurred in November 2019. There are no suspects at this time.
———
On March 1 at 5 p.m., police responded to a reckless endangerment incident on North Seventh Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.