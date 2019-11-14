Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 14 at 10:09 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop for an equipment violation in which the driver was found to be in possession of an inspection sticker which did not belong on the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation it was discovered the vehicle did not contain an ignition interlock system required by the driver’s license. The driver was also found to have an active warrant through domestic relations and was taken into custody, where he was transported and released to that agency. Charges filed for the fraudulent sticker, failure to comply with an ignition interlock license and various traffic violations.
Curwensville Borough
Not report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti and the Irvona Vol. Fire Dept. investigated the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a residential dwelling at 25 White St. in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage to the structure owned by Mark W. Peterson, 50, of Irvona, is estimated at more than $250,000. The victim and family were left homeless.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 12 at 7:12 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Chestnut Street for a domestic dispute. It was discovered that Carrimae Orndorf, 45, of Lamar and David Orndorf, 49, of Lamar engaged in a physical altercation. During this altercation, Carrimae Orndorf pointed and threatened to shoot David Orndorf with a loaded 9mm handgun. Carrimae Orndorf was placed under arrest and transported to the Centre County Correctional Facility where she was arraigned on the charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. Carrimae Orndorf was then released on Nov. 13 on $25,000 unsecured bail. During this incident, David Orndorf was also cited for harassment and will be filed through District Court.
———
On Nov. 13 at 4:05 p.m., a crash occurred in which a car was traveling south on I-99 near mile marker 72. The car struck a deer which entered the roadway. The driver was able to drive the vehicle from the scene and parked in a safe location. The vehicle suffered minor damage to its front end. All occupants were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.