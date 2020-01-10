Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 25 at 3:14 p.m., police responded an incident at a location on Elizabeth Street in which Joshua Blackburn, 21, of Curwensville allegedly shoved a 23-year-old Houtzdale woman to the ground, causing minor injuries. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office for harassment.
On Jan. 1 at 12:19 a.m., police investigated a reported harassment on Shawville Croft Highway. Charges filed through the courts against Zachary Westen, 32, of Clearfield, in regard to this incident.
On Jan. 6 at 10 a.m., police responded to an incident of physical domestic dispute on Mutton Hollow Road in which a female suffered visible injury to her eye. Charges of terroristic threats and simple assault have been filed against the suspect. The incident is still currently under investigation.
On Jan. 7, a 56-year-old West Decatur man reported to PSP Clearfield that his credit card was compromised, resulting in a charge of $307.61 to a Wal-Mart in Gonzales, La. on Jan. 6.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Locust Street for a report of upstairs tenants yelling, waking up other tenants of the apartment. Police arrived and were unable to hear anything. Police were not able to make contact with anyone.
Police assisted an individual walking along state Route 879 attempting to walk home after work. Police assisted him with a ride due to the weather conditions.
Police located a female along Nichols Street who had an active warrant. She was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
Police responded to Spruce Street for a report of a possible break-in. Police found the female to be suffering from medical and mental health issues. EMS responded and was able to transport the female for treatment.
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police and Pennsylvania State Parole with taking an absconder into custody along U.S. Route 322 in Lawrence Township.
Police are investigating a retail theft where an item was removed from an establishment without being paid for.
Police report a check was returned Insufficient Funds to a business along West Second Avenue after the check was used to purchase items.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 9, police were called to the area of Hill Street and Spring Street for a report of suspicious activity in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female hiding underneath the crawl space of an abandoned trailer. The female, Amanda Moore, 35, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Upon arrival at the jail, Moore was found to be in possession of controlled substances and will be charged for the violations.
On Jan. 8 at 3:38 p.m., police responded to a crash on state Route 879 in which a vehicle followed a vehicle closer than was reasonable and prudent for existing conditions.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
