Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
No Report.
Clearfield Borough
No Report.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 13 at 4:42 p.m., an unoccupied vehicle drifted across the parking lot of Save A Lot. The vehicle ultimately struck a second vehicle, which was unoccupied and legally parked. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On Aug. 13 at 6:27 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle, driven by Rick L. Wilsoncroft of New Millport, was traveling on Super Center Drive when he thought his vehicle misfired, causing him to accelerate. Upon acceleration, Wilsoncroft lost control causing his vehicle to spin out and travel off the roadway. Once off the roadway, the vehicle strick an embankment and rolled onto its side. Both Wilsoncroft and his passenger were transported, via ambulance, to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Wilsoncroft was charged with not driving at safe speed and operating with PA registration expired within 60 days.
———
On June 2, police received a report of a second offense of a retail theft at Walmart involving Tammie Owens of Shawville.
———
On July 30, police received a report of a protection from abuse violation where the defendant, Randall Puit Jr. of Osceola Mills, made contact with the victim on several occasions by calling her place of employment and cell phone on several occasions as well as send her letters through the mail. Charges were filed in this case.
———
On Aug. 12, police received a report of theft by unlawful taking involving a theft of a child’s medication. Charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Boro
No Report.
Decatur Township
No Report.
State Police at DuBois
No Report.
DuBois City
No Report.
Sandy Township
No Report.
State Police at Punxsy
On Aug. 13 at 5:15 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2008 Nissan was traveling South on SR 36 while a 2004 Toyota was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the Toyota pulled onto SR 36. The Nissan struck the Toyota in the southbound lane of travel. The Nissan traveled about 144 feet south before coming to a final rest facing southeast. The Toyota traveled about 36 feet east, striking a road sign and utility pole. The Toyota came to a final rest at the pole facing southwest.
The driver of the Toyota and the driver of the Nissan along with two passangers were transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Assisting PSP on scene was Jefferson County EMS Sykesville and Big Run Fire Departments.
———
From Aug. 10 to 12, a 29-year-old male reports the residence was forcibly entered. The investigation continues.
State Police at Ridgway
No Report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No Report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 2 at 4:54 p.m., a crash occurred when Elijah Breon of Bellefonte lost control while traveling South on Rock Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree where it came to a final rest. Breon was not injured but was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
———
On July 16 at 2:40 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2013 Durango was stopped at the red light along SR 26 southbound at it’s intersection with the I-80 Westbound ramp. The Durango was int he southbound lane of travel. A 1996 Grand Cherokee was southbound along SR 26 in the southbound lane of travel when it struck the front portion into the rear portion of the Durango. The Grand Cherokee continued southwest and came to a final rest off the West shoulder of SR26. The driver of the Grand Cherokee, Kate Bohn of Bellefonte, was cited for following too closely.
———
On Aug. 7 at 1:45 p.m., a crash occurred on I-99 North, College Township, Centre County. Both vehicles were traveling North and entering into the backlog of a construction zone. The driver of the 2011 Mazda slowed for the slowed/stopped traffic in front of the vehicle. The second vehicle, a 2008 Kia, was directly behind the Mazda and was unable to stop in time and the front bumper of the Kia struck the rear bumper of the Mazda. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had minor damage. The driver of the Kia was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
———
On July 16 at 7:21 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2018 Volvo was westbound along I-80 at the 152.4 mile marker, Boggs Township, Centre County. The Volvo traveled off the north shoulder of I-80 and struck its front passenger side portion into a rock embankment. The vehicle then continued westbound and rolled over onto its driver side, coming to a final rest on it’s driver side in the ditch adjacent to the right lane of westbound I-80.
———
On Aug. 12 at 11 p.m., a victim and arrestee, Kyle Myers, 24, of Port Matilda, got into a verbal altercation while the victim was driving on SR 322 in Potter Township, Centre County. Myers pulled the victim’s hair and grabbed her by the neck while the victim was operating a vehicle. The argument continued until the arrived at McDonalds in State College and the incident was reported. Charges pending.
———
On Aug. 8 at 5:45 p.m., a crash occurred on SR 350 North, Taylor Township, Centre County, a 2008 Dodge was traveling north on SR 350 when a deer exited the woods in an easterly direction. The driver was unable to stop and stuck the deer head on. The driver continued to drive her vehicle for another mile or more until she pulled over on the right-hand curb. The vehicle suffered damage to the grill and radiator, but was able to be driven. The driver was traveling approximately 50 miles-per-hour and was wearing her seatbelt. The driver did not suffer any injuries.
———
On Aug. 5 at 10:21 a.m., a crash occurred on the off ramp of I-99 Exit 71 southbound, Patton Township, Centre County. A 2019 Toyota was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Waddle Road when a 2003 Ford struck the Toyota in the rear end of the vehicle. After impact, both vehicles exited the right-hand curb of the off ramp of Exit 71. Both vehicles suffered damage, but were able to be driven from the scene.
———
On Aug. 7, at 7:52 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 westbound in the area of the 161.2 mile marker, Marion Township, Centre County. A 2005 Freightliner FLT struck tire tred on the roadway which caused the trailer break line to malfunction. The trailer brakes locked up, which caused the vehicle to go off the roadway. The vehicle was pulled out of the embankment and was able to drive from the scene. The vehicle did not sustain damage.
———
On Aug. 5 at 9:32 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on SR 220 near 5322 South Eagle Road, Huston Township, Centre County. A deer entered the roadway and the driver struck the deer. There was deer hair on the front bumper area and moderate damage to the front bumper area of the vehicle.
———
On Aug. 7 at 4:43 a.m., a 2018 Freightliner was parked on the right shoulder of the roadway, I-80 westbound. A 2013 Volvo passed the Freightliner in the right lane of travel when the Volvo’s trailer collided with the Freighliner’s trailer causing damage to both.
———
On Aug. 10 at 10:56 a.m., a crash occurred on I-99 south, Worth Township, Centre County. A 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling South and deer entered the roadway from the West. The driver was unable to avoid a collision and struck the deer with the front bumper of the vehicle.
The front airbags deployed and minor injuries reported by the front seat passenger.
All occupants were utilizing their seat belts at the time of the crash and there was one minor injury reported.