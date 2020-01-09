Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 6 at 10 a.m., Kevin Gianvito, 36, of Bigler, was involved in a physical domestic dispute in which a female suffered visible injury to her eye. Charges of terroristic threats and simple assault have been filed against Gianvito. The incident is still currently under investigation.
On Jan. 7 at 12:03 p.m., police were dispatched to Deer Creek Road for the report of fraudulent bank account charges. It was determined that an unknown suspect gained access to a 63-year-old Morrisdale woman’s bank account via debit/credit card and made two fraudulent charges against her account on the internet totaling $895.96.
On Jan. 7 at 2:55 p.m., police responded to a crash on Hardscrabble Road in which a 17-year-old Munson male was traveling too fast for the snow covered roads and lost control of his vehicle. The driver left the scene and returned approximately 40 minutes after the crash occurred. He was cited for driving a vehicle at a safe speed.
On Jan. 7 at 10:04 p.m., police responded to a crash on Hogback Hill in which a driver, Troy W. Lumadue, 37, of Mineral Springs, was traveling too fast for icy conditions and subsequently lost control of his vehicle and slid off the right hand side of the road. The vehicle continued for approximately 100 feet before striking a tree head on. There are no injuries as a result of this crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Bigler Boyz towing.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Park Avenue for a report of a male that was to out of control and slamming objects. Police responded and were able to speak to the individual and calm him down.
Police assisted a motorist along West Seventh Avenue who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
Police were dispatched to North Second Street to check the welfare of a female who had threatened self-harm. Police responded and found the female had taken a large number of pills. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police assisted the Clearfield Fire Department with a reported fire along East Eighth Street.
Police are investigating a theft from a Daisy Street resident where money was removed from her account without her permission.
Lawrence Township Police located a male along state Route 879 who held several active warrants from several departments. Clearfield Police were able to assist and serve warrants that they possessed.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating an incident of theft by unlawful taking where a known individual removed several hundred dollars from another individual’s bank account without permission.
On Dec. 25 at 12:31 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit and run crash in the area of Deacon Road. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that a vehicle traveling west on Deacon Road negotiated a left hand turn into a dead end of the road, then backed into a mailbox causing the rear window of the vehicle to shatter and denting the rear hatch. The mailbox received damage to its hatch, as it was no longer able to be closed. The driver then exited the vehicle and failed to give the owner of the mailbox any of her information before fleeing the scene in the vehicle. The driver was later identified as Krista Glover, 46, of McGrann.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Police responded to the 100-block of Broadway Street to investigate a report of a broken car window. Upon further investigation, the cause of the broken window was undetermined. No witnesses were located. No suspects at this time.
On Jan. 1 at 6:41 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west at mile marker 98 in which Levy Y. Avraham, 20, of Montreal, Quebec lost control of his vehicle and traveled onto the median. The vehicle continued to travel west in the median sustaining damage to the front left tire and axle. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing.
On Jan. 8 around noon, police responded to a crash on Golden Yoke Road in which a 63-year-old DuBois man failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered roadway. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to a final rest facing northeast. The driver sustained minor injuries and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
On Jan. 8 at 3:48 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east at mile marker 88.4 in which a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Auburn, Ala. man was traveling in the right lane traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a few small bushes and a ditch. The vehicle came to a final rest approximately 250 feet from the roadway in a ditch. Police were assisted by Falls Creek Fire Department.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 27, a sexual assault was reported at Jefferson Manor. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the allegations were unfounded.
On Jan. 7 at approximately 11:07 a.m., a 44-year-old Summerville man came to PSP Punxsutawney barracks to report a domestic incident that occurred between himself and a 27-year-old New Bethlehem woman. The male indicated that he was physically assaulted by the female after a verbal argument. Contact was made with the female a short time later at the residence, at which time troopers observed the female to have fresh visible injuries that the female indicated were a result of her being physically assaulted by the male. The male was taken into custody, and the investigation is currently ongoing.
On Jan, 7 at 5:35 p.m., a vehicle traveling west on Route 536 struck a deer on the front passenger side. Moderate damage and deer hair were observed. The vehicle was able to be driven off the roadway onto the shoulder of the road. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 7 at 6:47 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle driving on Route 36 slid on ice into an embankment. The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was pulling a semi-trailer, which jackknifed after impacting the embankment. The vehicle came to a final rest diagonally across both travel lanes. The vehicle was towed by Bloom Towing. Mahaffey Fire Department assisted on scene. No injuries resulted from the crash.
On Jan. 8 at 7:32 a.m., a woman called PSP Punxsutawney to report that her license plate had been stolen. Troopers contacted her at her Markton Road residence. The investigation is currently ongoing.
On Jan. 8 at 11:48 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Punxsutawney woman was traveling south on Bell Mill Road. The vehicle attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve when the driver lost control on the icy road and slid into the left lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old Punxsutawney man, who was unable to stop. The man’s vehicle then hit a tree and suffered disabling damage. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted by Jefferson County EMS, Punxsutawney Fire Department and Rebucks Towing.
On Jan. 8 at 1:01 p.m., a crash occurred on Five Points Road in which a driver, Daniel R. Bouch, 26, of Mahaffey, failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle then struck a tree off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and the windshield was broken. The front and side airbags deployed from impact with the tree. The vehicle was towed by Palace Towing. Bouch did not report any injuries as a result of the crash.
State Police at Ridgway
Police are currently investigating a reported burglary that occurred sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8 at a Highland Road residence. Numerous items were taken from inside the residence as well as from the outdoor property. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.