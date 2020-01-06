State Police at Clearfield
Three men were arrested Saturday following an incident of harassment and physical contact on Green Acre Road in Bigler Township. Officers report Alan Stever, 18, of Bellefonte subjected Nathaniel Simmers, 18, of Altoona to unwanted contact by spitting in his face. Simmers and Dylan Clarkson, 18, of Smithmill then punched Stevers in the face and head. All three were cited in the district magisterial court.
Lawrence Township
An investigation continues into a report of harassment. Officers reported on Dec. 29 receiving a call from a Clearfield woman in regards to her 14-year-old daughter being harassed. Following an investigation a 14-year-old Morrisdale youth was identified as the offender and contact was made. The investigation continues.
———
A Clearfield woman was found in possession of counterfeit money. Officers report Penny Gladden, 54, attempted to use a counterfeit $50 bill at a Lawrence Township business. The investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
A DuBois woman was arrested for criminal trespass Saturday. Officers report Alice Weinberg, 29, was cited after a 35-year-old Reynoldsville man reported he received statements and a photograph from Weinberg indicating she was inside his house at South 14th Street in Reynoldsville.
———
Two Brockway men were arrested Saturday following an incident of harassment on Main Street in Brockway. Officers reported Jerry Luke, 57, and David Keith, 74, were charged following an incident of punching and shoving each other. The investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsy
State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Russell D. Stewart and Perry Township Fire Co. investigated a fire at an abandoned structure on Monroe Street in Valier. Unknown persons entered the structure and lit it on fire. Estimated damage totaled $5,000. The owner had insurance. There were no reported injuries. The investigation continues.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A Julian woman and her passenger were injured Friday in one-vehicle accident in Huston Township, Centre County. Officers reported Lori L. Harvey, 53, of Julian was operating a 2003 Ford Ranger on Julian Pike when the vehicle lost traction on the road’s surface causing her to loose control of the vehicle. The vehicle began sliding sideways and crossed into the opposite lane of traffic hitting a ditch and overturning.
Both Harvey and a male passenger where wearing their seat-belts but sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mt. Nittany Medical Center. The road was closed approximately one hour. Harvey was cited in the district magisterial court.