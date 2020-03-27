Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 7:31 p.m., police investigated a theft on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. Unknown suspect(s) removed a door from a 2011 Bobcat Skidsteer valued at $500. The unknown suspect(s) then fled in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Wednesday at 11:20 p.m., two unknown suspects entered a 42-year-old Coalport woman’s unlocked vehicle while it was parked on the 1300-block of Main Street, Coalport Borough. Suspects entered the vehicle and stole the woman’s JBL Project Rock Under Armour Headphones located in the middle console. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Wednesday at 10:39 a.m., police responded to a suspicious person on the 2900-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Kennita Sones, 34, of Morrisdale had previously been warned not to be on a 36-year-old Morrisdale man’s property but later returned. Charges for simple trespass are currently pending.
———
On Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Penn Township. A driver fell asleep and left the roadway. The vehicle continued off the road and struck a mail box before coming to final rest in a yard approximately 40 yards from the initial point of impact. The vehicle sustained minor damage as a result of this crash and caused minor damage to the property. The driver was not injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., an act of criminal mischief was reported. This incident occurred as unknown suspect(s) damaged a 74-year-old Woodland woman’s black mailbox on the 800 block of Egypt Road, Bradford Township, during the overnight hours.
———
On Monday at 6 p.m., an incident of disorderly conduct was reported on the 2800-block of Long Run Road, Boggs Township. Upon investigation it was learned that no crime was committed.
———
On Monday at 12:24 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 322, Boggs Township. Marianne Mitchell, 66, of Clearfield lost control of her vehicle due to icy conditions on the road. Mitchell’s vehicle left the right side of the road and struck the embankment causing the vehicle to rotate approximately 180 degrees and roll over onto the driver’s side. There were no injuries as a result of this crash. Police were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS and fire company.
———
On Monday at 7:02 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near mile marker 115, Lawrence Township. This crash occurred as a result of a road rage incident. David A. Lowe, 49, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Henry L. Miller, 38, of Orwell, Ohio were driving when Miller attempted to pass Lowe in the left lane. Lowe then changed lanes by merging into the left lane and forced Miller off the roadway causing his vehicle to exit the highway and strike an embankment. Lowe continued to travel until stopped by troopers at mile marker 147. Miller’s vehicle suffered disabling damage from exiting the roadway.
Clearfield Borough
Officers responded to Sheetz located on Nichols Street for a reported retail theft. A store employee watched a man exit the store with a package of Tasty Cakes without paying for them. Officers were able to stop the man and a citation for retail theft is pending.
———
Officers responded to a parking lot on East Cherry Street for a report of a man sitting in a truck and slumped over the middle console. Upon arrival, it was found that there was a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the front passenger’s seat. Both individuals appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was viewed in plain sight. A search of the vehicle was conducted and methamphetamine along with various items of drug paraphernalia were located. The man had an active warrant through Domestic Relations Office and the woman had a warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. Both were transported to Clearfield County Jail and held on the warrants. The man was charged with possession of paraphernalia and the woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
———
Officers responded to a local business on Bigler Avenue for a suspicious individual. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspicious person and he was found to be heavily under the influence of multiple controlled substances. The man was placed in custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Citations pending for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
———
Officers were notified of an incident of harassment that occurred via text message. Contact was made with the suspect and he was warned of his actions.
———
Officers responded to a residence on Sheridan Avenue for a psychological emergency. Officers made contact with the individual who agreed to speak with a CRISIS worker.
———
Officers responded to the area of Penn Highlands Hospital for a 302 patient who had ran from the facility. Contact was made with the individual who willingly went back to the hospital to receive further treatment.
———
Officers responded to a residence located on Daisy Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with the two individuals who stated they were arguing. Both individuals were warned of their actions.
———
Officers were dispatched to the area of East Market Street and South Third Street for a woman walking along the sidewalk with a bed sheet wrapped around her person and not wearing shoes. Contact was made with the woman who stated she was walking back home as she was just released from the hospital.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 1:11 p.m., police responded to disorder in the parking lot of the Hyde Fire Department. An altercation had taken place between Carl Goss, 57, of Clearfield and his step son. This incident was handled at the scene. Police received a second call from the step son reporting that Goss had been following them, and driving erratically on Montgomery Run Road. Officers responded to the area, and stopped Gos as he was attempting to leave the area in his vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed to await arraignment on multiple charges.
———
Police received a report of a retail theft that occurred on March 22 at Walmart. Upon investigation, it was found that Devon Dixon, 21, of Clearfield had scanned Doritos, popcorn, and dip valued at $9.60 before walking out of the store without payment. Police later identified the suspect who will be cited for summary retail theft at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Tuesday, an incident occurred on the 400-block of Reade Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. A 42-year-old Blandburg woman’s pitbull sustained an injury to its snout. It was undetermined what had specifically caused the injury to the dog’s nose area.
———
On March 13 at 9:30 p.m., a physical altercation occurred on the 100-block of Post Office Avenue, Reade Township, Cambria County, between a 22-year-old Blandburg man and Bryce Tyler, 25, of State College. The Blandburg man was thrown to the ground and received a dislocated right elbow and radial head fracture as a result of the altercation. Charges were filed against Tyler at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office.