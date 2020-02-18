Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Shawville Highway, Bradford Township and the driver, Joshua Graham, 31, of Woodland was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
———
On Sunday at 4:59 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near the 111 mile mark, Pine Township. In this crash, Arianna M. Flanary, 22, of Hobgood, N.C., was driving behind Wilfredo Campos, 50, of Bay Shore, N.Y. Flanary’s vehicle struck the rear end of Campos’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Fire Company and Clearfield EMS.
———
On Sunday at 2:15 a.m., police received a call in regards to an incident on Ocean Avenue, Woodward Township. A verbal altercation between a 67-year-old Brisbin woman and a 76-year-old Brisbin man became physical. The suspects were separated and were observed with minor injuries. Both suspects were cited for harassment via Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Friday at 10 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Walton Street, Decatur Township. Ryan M. Held, 28, of Philipsburg was driving south and attempted to turn right onto Stumptown Road. The vehicle’s brakes failed as it was slowing. No injuries were reported.
———
On Thursday at 11:56 p.m., a three vehicle crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 114, Lawrence Township. Kelsie J. Terwilliger, 19, of Parker was driving in the right lane and did not notice that traffic in all lanes had slowed nearly to a stop ahead of her. The roadway was icy and when Terwilliger applied the brakes on her vehicle, it slid on the roadway and slammed into the rear of a vehicle driven by David Shuga, 56, of Trucksville. The force of impact from Terwilliger’s vehicle knocked Shuga’s vehicle into another vehicle, this one driven by Nathaniel C. Penn, 28, of Mobile, Ala., which had pulled off the right shoulder of the roadway. No injuries were sustained during the crash and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.
———
On Thursday, a crash occurred as Christina E. Bubba, 21, of Bangor was driving on I-80 West near mile marker 113, Pine Township. Bubba was driving uphill when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail, causing moderate damage to the front of her vehicle. The vehicle came to final rest off the northbound shoulder. Bubba sustained no injury as a result of the crash. The roadway had severe ice and slippery conditions due to sudden weather change.
———
On Feb. 12 at 10:10 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 123, Bradford Township. McKenna M. Knowlden, 18, of Wellsboro was driving in the right lane attempting to pass George F. Lagois, 49, of Saint Mary, Mo. when Knowlden lost control of her vehicle, striking the rear end of Lagois’s vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., a 42-year-old Madera woman and a 61-year-old Brisbin man related they were being harassed by a 38-year-old Philipsburg woman at a location on Swoope Street, Brisbin Borough.
———
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported several items were discovered missing from her Mink Drive, Morris Township residence. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
On Friday at approximately 8:30 a.m., police picked up Cynthia Kirkwood, 47, of DuBois for a scheduled preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office. Kirkwood had an active felony warrant out of Indiana state for drug possession. Indiana related that they would extradite Kirkwood. Kirkwood was charged with arrest prior to requisition to be held in the Clearfield County Jail.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 9:51 p.m., police responded to an inactive domestic harassment incident on Cabin Road, Burnside Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 28-year-old Westover man had been forcibly drug and pulled by his shirt and jacket collar down the stairs and outside the residence by his wife, a 25-year-old Westover woman. No signs of recent physical injury were observed or reported on the victim. A summary citation for harassment was filed.
State Police at Ridgway
On Thursday at 7:53 p.m., police investigated a retail theft at Walmart, Fox Township, Elk County. A 44-year-old Saint Marys man stole an item valued at $39.88. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
State Police at Ebensburg
Police are investigating a missing person that was reported on Thursday. Police are looking for Vanessa Hangey, 33, of Northern Cambria. Hangey is a white, non-Hispanic woman that is 5’ 11” tall and approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone knows where she is, they are asked to contact police at 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 1:41 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 2800-block of Walton Street, Decatur Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 51-year-old Fallentimber man, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence.
———
On Thursday at 11:08 a.m., police responded to Decatur Street, Chester Hill Borough, Clearfield County, for a report of an individual under the influence of a controlled substance. The individual was cited for summary public drunkenness through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
Police are investigating a theft of two rings from a 42-year-old Philipsburg woman’s Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County residence. This theft occurred sometime on Dec. 24, 2019. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sunday at 8:50 a.m., a crash occurred in the area of the 300-block of Casanova Spur Road, Rush Township, Centre County. The crash occurred as an unidentified motor vehicle was traveling south when it exited the right side of the paved highway, subsequently striking the wooden fence and mailbox of a roadside residence. The vehicle then returned back onto the roadway and left the scene without making proper report of the crash. Damage to personal property did result from this crash, including a snapped wooden fence post, a snapped mailbox post, and several other damaged pieces of wooden fencing material. Physical evidence on scene suggested that the suspected vehicle was likely to have been a side-by-side style UTV.
———
On Jan. 29 at 11:29 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for traffic violations on I-99 North, Patton Township, Centre County. The driver, a 21-year-old Clearfield woman, was subsequently arrested for Act 64 violations.