Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 12:56 a.m., police were dispatched to the Houtzdale Snappy’s for a report of a retail theft. A 22-year-old Brisbin woman was observed on the store’s security cameras taking items for sale from the store without paying them. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Wednesday at 11:57 p.m., a driver was stopped for a vehicle code violation on Walnut Street, Curwensville Borough. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Jennifer Young, 39, of Madera was allegedly driving under the influence due to a drug. One of the passengers, Cortney Desmett, 27, of Clearfield, was allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana and another passenger, Cole Lezzer, 21, of West Decatur, was allegedly selling drugs.
On Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., police were dispatched to Old Route 53, Cooper Township for a report of a dog law violation. After investigation, it was determined that Pamela Vaux, 60, of Kylertown was in violation. Charges were filed accordingly.
On Tuesday at 11:22 a.m., a crash occurred on Tyrone Pike near Tabernacle Road, Ferguson Township. Calvin C. Glass, 57, of Coalport negotiated a slight curve to the left and drove up onto the hillside, and then overturned onto the driver’s side. After overturning, the vehicle slid on its driver’s side into the Southbound lane of Tyrone Pike then crashed into the guide rail. The vehicle continued sliding until it came to final rest on Tyrone Pike. Glass was injured and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. PSP Clearfield was assisted by Curwensville, Mahaffey, and Grampian Volunteer Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services.
On Monday at 5-6 a.m., Matthew Twoey, 41, of Osceola Mills violated a PFA on Logan Road, Decatur Township. Twoey followed a 38-year-old Osceola Mills woman back to her house. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office and Twoey was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Borough
Police arrested a woman who was wanted by Johnsonburg Police Department for charges related to an arson. The woman was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Officers were assisted by Lawrence Township Police.
Police responded to East Locust Street for a noise complaint regarding loud music. Police arrived and were able to hear the excessive noise. Police spoke to the man, who was intoxicated, advising him of the complaint. Charges were filed as police have dealt with this several times in the past.
Police responded to Reed Street for a report of harassment. Police report that a woman was being harassed by a known man. The man fled prior to police arrival.
Police were advised of a domestic that occurred along Turnpike Avenue. It was reported that it occurred in a vehicle. Police responded but the vehicle had left the area.
Police responded to a residence along Turnpike Avenue after the neighbor noticed that the resident’s door was open and nobody was home. Police found the wind had caused the door to open and nobody was inside.
While on patrol, an officer witnessed a large box truck in the ditch on Route 879. The driver stated that he tried missing two deer that ran out in front of him and swerved off the roadway. The truck had to be pulled out of the ditch by a wrecker. The truck was able to be driven away under it’s own power.
Police responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on Daisy Street. One woman requested transport to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.
Police responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Locust and North Fourth Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a man and woman were engaged in a verbal argument. Both individuals were warned for their actions.
Police responded to a residence on North Fourth Street. Contact was made with a woman who held an active warrant through this department. The woman was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
Police responded to the area of Ogden Avenue and South Sixth Street for a large tree that had fallen during a severe thunderstorm. The tree was lying on the power lines and over Ogden Avenue. Clearfield Fire Department arrived on scene and began cutting up the tree.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 22 at 2:40 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near mile marker 99.9, Sandy Township. In this crash, the vehicle exited the south berm through a ditch striking a tree and overturning. The vehicle came to final rest on its roof. The driver, Kevin J. Miller, 20, of Youngstown, Ohio and passengers Kelvin N. Miller, 23, of Youngstown, Ohio, a 17-year-old Mount Vernon, N.Y. boy and a 17-year-old Bronx, N.Y. boy, were all transported to Penn Highlands DuBois. Police were assisted by Sandy Township Fire Department and DuBois EMS.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
On Tuesday, a Sher De Lin Road resident reported a younger unknown man had been seen prowling around his garage in the early morning hours. He said this happened twice with the last couple weeks.
On Tuesday, a 79-year-old East DuBois Avenue man reported a suspicious man was looking into his house, then got into a blue utility van and drove away. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man or the van.
On Monday, officers responded to Fullington Trailways upon receiving a report of a man assaulting employees, two of which were injured and on the ground. Witnesses reported 29-year-old Archie Hagger called a female employee over to him claiming to have something to show her on his phone. When she approached him, Hagger began striking her in the face. A male employee heard her screaming and attempted to push Hagger off her and was subsequently assaulted by Hagger who began striking him in the face and knocked him to the ground. At this point a third employee entered the waiting area and tackled Hagger and after a struggle was able to pin him down on the ground until police arrived. Officers were able to take Hagger into custody without incident. All three victims were transported to Penn Highlands by EMS with severe injuries. Hagger was transported by police to the ER to be medically cleared prior to being transported to Clearfield County Jail where he is currently housed. Hagger has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Simple Assault, three counts of Harassment –Subject Other to Physical Contact, and one count of Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting.
On Monday, a manager reported that the 32-year-old estranged husband of one of their employees had been trespassing at the business. The man was gone prior to police arrival.
A tractor trailer hit another tractor trailer in the Pilot parking lot.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Pine Street and Route 322, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The driver fled on foot and was identified by a passenger. Methamphetamine and related paraphernalia was seized from inside the vehicle. Randall Puitt, 36, of Osceola Mills and Charleen Draucker, 34, of Woodland were both arrested in relation to this incident.