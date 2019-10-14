Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 12 at 12:15 p.m., a white sedan struck a vehicle on Bailey Road. After impact the sedan fled the area continuing south on Bailey Rd. The sedan is believed to have impact damage to the driver’s side mirror. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield in reference to incident No. PA19-1360379.
Clearfield Borough
Police arrested two wanted individuals from a North Fifth Street residence.
———
Police were notified of a potentially stolen vehicle from a rental company.
———
Police received a report of profanity being drawn with chalk on a sidewalk
———
Police came in contact with a wanted female who was also found to have drug paraphernalia on her person.
———
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male. Police arrived and found the male to be heavily intoxicated in a public area. The male was arrested.
———
Police responded to an assault on Williams Street. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police assisted with traffic control for the Fall Festival 5K.
———
Police located a black backpack on Nichols Street containing a construction hardhat and misc clothing. The owner of the backpack may contact the Clearfield Police in order to retrieve it.
———
Police responded to a medical emergency on West Market Street.
———
Police stopped a vehicle that resulted in a DUI on River Road.
———
Police located an intoxicated male on Williams Street. The male was provided transport back to his residence.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on South Front Street involving two vehicles. There were no injuries reported.
———
Police were notified of a lost Chihuahua, black in color. The dog is wearing a blue collar with silver bones on it and contains 4 tags. Anyone coming in contact with the animal is asked to contact the police.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 12 at approximately 7:20 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle crash near the area of the Toasted Monkey. Officers were told that the vehicle at fault had continued to drive away. The vehicles eventually pulled off the road at County Club Road and Washington Avenue. The officer arrived on scene and obtained all necessary information. While obtaining the drivers’ information it was discovered that the at-fault vehicle was driven by Justin J. Luzier, 23, of Curwensville, who was under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety testing, Luzier was housed in Clearfield County Jail until sober. Charges will be filed for DUI.
———
On Oct. 13 at 9:35 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Robert S. Wingate, 35, of Clearfield for an expired inspection. Upon conducting the traffic stop, the officer noticed a strong and apparent odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle and officers conducted a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle officers located a small container used to store marijuana and a marijuana pipe. The passenger, Daniel T. Womer, 40, of State College admitted the drug paraphernalia was his as it was in his fishing bag. Officers released both individuals from the scene. Wingate will receive a citation for the expired inspection and Womer will be charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Oct. 13 at 3:26 a.m., police responded to a report of an unconscious male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the McDonald’s drive thru on Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the operator of the vehicle, Dalton Moore, 24, of Grandview, Texas, was under the influence of alcohol. Moore was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw and was then released to a sober individual. Pending charges.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of a possible theft of a tablet out of a vehicle along Schofield Street.
———
Police received a noise complaint along Schofield Street in which the individuals were spoken to and agreed to keep down the noise.
———
Police were contacted in reference to a suspicious vehicle at Goodman’s Foodliner. The individual was located and spoken to by police and nothing criminal in nature was found.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle near the rear of the school in which it was learned that the individual using the vehicle was a surveyor completing work in the area.
———
Police responded to an alarm at the Curwensville Moose. The employee scene was able to shut off the alarm using the correct passcode and police cleared from the scene.
———
Police were able to stop a tractor trailer along Schofield Street which had caused property damage to another resident’s property.
———
Police received a report of an abandoned vehicle at Goodman’s Foodliner, however, the vehicle was not located and had already left the scene.
———
Police received a noise complaint in the area of Filbert Street and Bailey Road in reference to dogs barking and an anti-pest control device that was too loud.
———
Police responded to a domestic in the area of Center Street. It was learned that the incident was verbal in nature and handled at the scene.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 12 at 2:16 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 West near mile marker 92. A deer walked towards a vehicle and the driver was unable to avoid collision and struck a deer. No injuries reported at the scene, and the vehicle was towed by McCandless Towing.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 11
At 8:43 a.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to contact a business on the 700-block of East DuBois Avenue. The reporting party advised police that two unknown males parked in the parking lot. The one male then punched the other male in the face a few times. The males then left the area in an unknown direction. The investigation continues.
———
At 3:40 p.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. bicycle motor vehicle accident. The driver of a Kia Sorrento advised police that she did not see the male riding his bike and struck him. The male on the bicycle advised officers that he was not injured and neither party needed medical assistance. After exchanging the proper information, police cleared from the scene.
———
At 4:42 p.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of Hoover Avenue and Liberty Boulevard for the report of a male yelling and harassing people in the area. Upon the arrival of police they made contact with the male in question. He was advised to return to the hotel he was staying and not to yell at anyone else.
Oct. 12
At 12:49 a.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on Hubert Street for the report of a possible break in occurring at a residence. Upon the arrival of police, they were able to make contact with the caller. Police searched the area and found it to be secure. Officers conducted extra patrols in the area but did not make contact with any suspicious persons.
———
At 4:19 p.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on North Franklin Street for an activated alarm. Upon the arrival of police, they located several unlocked doors to the business. Police searched the inside and outside of the business and founds it to be secure. The building was secured and police cleared from the incident.
———
At 9:31 p.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 300-block of West DuBois Avenue for the report of an assault that took place. The male victim advised police that he was assaulted by a known male. Upon investigating the incident further, police were able to determine that both males involved were at fault. Both males advised police that they did not want to pursue charges against the other. Police cleared form the incident and no charges were filed.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 13 at 1:23 a.m., the PSP Fire Marshal investigated the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame dwelling on Knox Road. The fire was determined to be an act of arson, and a suspect, Danielle M. Hook, 28, of Fairmount City was apprehended about 14 hours after the fire. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at over $100,000. PSP was assisted by the Knox Fire Department. The investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police are investigating a physical fight which occurred between two students which left one student with injuries. This investigation is largely credited to the availability of the Safety Resource Officer, administrative and supporting staff, and the surveillance system about the premises.
———
On Oct. 2 at 9:08 a.m., police investigated harassment by cell phone. The suspect, a 36-year-old Boalsburg woman, admitted to creating anonymous phone numbers to harass a 37-year-old Port Matilda woman. Charges were filed through district court 49-2-01.
———
A report was received of a burglary in which unknown suspect(s) forcibly gained entry to a shed and attempted to steal an ATV from a residence on State Street sometime during the night of Oct. 6-7. PSP is investigating. If you or anyone else has information relating to this incident, please contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Oct. 10 at 7:28 p.m., police responded to a drunk male creating a public disturbance while he carried his crying four and six-year-old children on North Centre Street. Through investigation it was discovered the male dropped one of his children from shoulder height to the ground, causing a minor fracture to the child’s skull.
———
On Oct. 11 at 12:40 p.m., police seized drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Port Matilda Highway/Walkers Lane. Charges were filed against a 21-year-old Philipsburg man through District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Oct. 1 at 4:51 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop and seized drugs and paraphernalia. The driver, a 22-year-old Allport man was observed under the influence of a controlled substance while driving on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg.
———
On Sept. 23 at 10:42 a.m., Daniel Mendoza, 23, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested for small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, on I-80 East.
———
On Sept. 14 at 11:37 a.m., police arrested Alexander Converse, 50, of Lisbon, Ohio for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, on Brush Valley Road/Whippoorwill Way.
———
On Sept. 13 at 6:26 p.m., Trent Roan, 21, and Anna Holden, 19, both of Philipsburg attempted to steal items from Weis Market.