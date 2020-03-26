Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to Walmart for a report of a retail theft that had occurred on Saturday. Video surveillance was obtained, where the suspect, a 47-year-old Clearfield woman, was observed scanning $188.03 worth of merchandise and ultimately leaving the store with the merchandise without paying. This investigation continues.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Monday, a resident reported that her ex-husband had been stalking her and had posted threats on Facebook. Investigation continues.
On Monday, a 37-year-old Kitanning man reported that he had parked his vehicle somewhere and started walking, then could not find his vehicle. Officers assisted the man without incident.
On Sunday, there was a false alarm at JoAnn Crafts.
On Sunday, a Deer Run Road resident reported that a neighbor’s dogs came running on to his property and he was afraid they might possibly bite him or his grandchildren. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 4:05 p.m., police investigated a theft involving bad checks from the Brothers Pizza on West Olive Street in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Ricky Walker, 37, of Snow Shoe was arrested in relation to this incident. This investigation continues.