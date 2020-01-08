Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating an incident of theft by unlawful taking where a known individual removed several hundred dollars from another individual’s bank account without permission.
———
On Jan. 7 at 1:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Woodland Road in which a vehicle drifted off the north berm into the embankment. No injuries reported and the vehicle was able to be pulled from the ditch with no damage.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police are investigating an incident that occurred sometime between Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. in which unknown suspect(s) removed a catalytic coverter from a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Yount Road. Anyone with information is to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
———
On Jan. 6 at 12:14 p.m., a crash occurred as a driver lost control of her vehicle and traveled off of Route 36, striking a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Kelly Towing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 6 at 12:38 p.m., a trooper running radar on SR 219 just north of Snowdrift Road observed a light blue Honda CRV traveling 67 miles-per-hour in a 55 mph speed zone. A subsequent traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at SR 219 and 948 at the old Ridgway State Police Barracks. While speaking with the driver, police could detect a moderate odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The trooper also identified the driver as Seth Badeau, who was wanted out of Erie and PSP Ridgway. The trooper called for reinforcements and had Badeau and his front seat passenger exit the vehicle. The trooper then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found drugs, drug paraphernalia, a prohibited offensive weapon, and suspected counterfeit U.S. currency.
During this time, another trooper arrived on scene and conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Badeau. After search of the vehicle, Badeau was then transported to PSP Ridgway for a Drug Recognition Evaluator evaluation. Badeau was transported from PSP Ridgway to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. While at Penn Highlands Elk Badeau refused. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office.
———
On Jan. 6 at 8:50 p.m., police investigated a domestic dispute. The incident started with a verbal argument that escalated to a 30-year-old Kersey man sitting on top of a 32-year-old Kersey woman and grabbing her wrist to get her phone. During the argument the man threatened to kill the woman several times. Charges filed in Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
———
On Jan. 7 at 6:37 p.m., police investigated a theft. A black double seated big game tree stand was stolen from the woods behind the 200-block of Highland Road. The theft occurred sometime between Nov. 16 and Jan. 7. Anybody with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 5 at 8 a.m., a crime occurred in which unknown suspect(s) removed $5,000 from a 57-year-old Philipsburg man’s bank account to an unknown Wells Fargo account.
———
On Dec. 13 at 2:10 p.m., police investigated an assault by a prisoner on staff that occurred at Institution Drive. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 19 at 2:34 p.m., police investigated a theft of medication on Ash Circle. Anybody with information please contact Trooper Kraft at PSP Rockview.
———
On Dec. 23 at 8:25 p.m., police investigated an incident of harassment on South Centre Street. Charges are pending against a 42-year-old Philipsburg man.
———
On Dec. 26 at 7:27 p.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence on West Nectarine Street and South Moshannon Avenue. Charges are pending.
———
On Dec. 31 at 8:55 p.m., a known 11-year-old struck his grandmother causing a laceration and bruising.
———
On Jan. 1 at 5:39 p.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession on Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township involving a known 30-year-old male from Canal Winchester, Ohio. Charges are pending.
———
On Jan. 2 at 6:12 p.m., police investigated an incident of strangulation and simple assault on the 100-block of Sparrow Drive. A 29-year-old Bellefonte man was arrested in relation to the incident. Investigation pending court.
———
On Jan. 4 at 6:25 p.m., police investigated a PFA violation in Rush Township involving a known male suspect. Charges are pending.
———
On Jan. 6 at 8:36 a.m, a crash occurred as a vehicle traveling east on Green Grove Road near Summer Mountain Road was negotiating a left hand curve when it hit a patch of ice. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then spun clockwise and went off the road. The vehicle came to a final rest in a ditch. There were no injuries. Kuppel’s Towing responded at the driver’s request and was able to pull him out of the ditch. The vehicle was able to be driven away from the scene without any assistance.
———
On Jan. 6 at 3:04 p.m., a hit-and-run crash occurred on the right side roadway of East Laurel Street outside of the Philipsburg Post Office. A driver struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction without providing information.
———
On Jan. 7 at 5:35 a.m., police investigated a report of criminal mischief at the TA Travel Plaza.