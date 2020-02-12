State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle that was reported to be taking pictures of a residence. Police made contact with the individual who was found to be doing work for an insurance company.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a male attempting to enter a residence to obtain property that was his. The male was not on-scene when officers arrived.
———
Police came in contact with a wanted male while conducting a vehicle stop. The male was taken into custody.
———
Police were notified of a phone scam involving an individual pretending to be associated with Publisher’s Clearing House.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint involving a barking dog. The caller stated that the dog interfered with his ability to watch TV. Police arrived in the area and determined the dog’s barking to not be unreasonably loud.
———
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on an elderly female. Police made contact with the female who was found to be okay.
———
Police were notified of a parking complaint. Due to no signs being posted, the matter was found to be civil.
———
Police responded to an elderly female who was having trouble breathing. Police and EMS crews arrived on-scene to assist the female.
Lawrence Township
On July 31, 2019 at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible theft at a residence on 1100-block of Pifer Road. Over $6,500 of property was stolen. Officers investigated and interviewed the suspect, Crystal Wise, 39, of Clearfield. Wise admitted to the theft and charges are being filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted regarding borough ordinance issues along Anderson Avenue. Residents are reminded that any structures marked as being condemned are not inhabitable and appropriate charges will be filed if it is learned that anyone is residing in a residence marked as abandoned.
———
Police took a male into custody on outstanding charges through Lawrence Township Police in which, when taken into custody, it was found that the male also had illegal substances on his person.
———
Police responded to a traffic issue along South Street where it was found that there was nothing criminal in nature occurring.
———
Police received a call from an area residence with concerns of being contacted concerning a vehicle accident that she had not been in it. The individual was advised that if the caller contacted her again, to get the phone number for police to handle the situation.
———
Police responded to the Bloomington Avenue area for a shots fired call. It was determined that the incident was likely fireworks.
———
Police took a male into custody following a traffic stop, in which it was learned that the driver had outstanding warrants through another county.
———
Police received a report of bad checks from a local business.
———
Police responded to a State Street business for reported issues with dogs defecating on property. Residents are reminded to clean up after their animals and to not allow their dogs or cats to urinate or defecate on others’ properties.
———
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious person along Filbert Street and George Street. The individual was unable to be located.
———
Police assisted the Curwensville EMS with a psychological emergency at a local long term care facility. The individual was transported by EMS to Clearfield Hospital for further evaluation.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 3 at 12:54 p.m., a trooper conducted a vehicle stop on Industrial Park Road, Pine Creek Township. During the traffic stop, the trooper seized suspected marijuana and discovered the vehicle’s driver, a 22-year-old DuBois man, had active warrants for his arrest. The driver was transported back to PSP Punxsutawney before being taken to Jefferson County Jail on the active warrants.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:33 a.m., a crash occurred as Benjamin D. Whaley, 21, of Brookville was driving south on state Route 36 just north of Stone Road, Rose Township, Jefferson County. Whaley lost control of the vehicle, which then crossed the center line and hit the embankment on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed the center line again and rolled onto its side. Whaley and his passenger, Michael L. Phillips, 38, of Brookville, were transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Police were also assisted on scene by the Brookville Fire Department.
———
On Feb. 7 at 5 p.m., a 16-year-old Punxsutawney boy reported being threatened by a suspect at a location on Old Route 36, Bell Township. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:28 a.m., a crash occurred on Glenwood Avenue just south of Jefferson Street, Glen Campbell Borough, Indiana County. Cody A. Sanner, 21, of Glen Campbell was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the west side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. No property damage was observed as a result of this crash. Sanner and a passenger, Lance Martin, 24, of Glen Campbell, both sustained head injuries as a result of this crash and were transported to Punxsutawney Hospital by Citizens Ambulance Service. Another passenger, Daniel Agheitzenrater, 19, of Glen Campbell, was not injured.
———
On Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Irvin Street, Mahaffey Borough for a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, no injuries were observed on the victim, a 33-year-old Mahaffey man. The suspect, Desiree Pearce, 30, of Mahaffey, was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
State Police at Ridgway
On Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., a structure fire occurred on Bloom Lane, Union Township, and damaged the interior of the structure. During the investigation, conducted by the PSP Fire Marshal and Union Township Station 40 Fire Department, it was determined the fire occurred due to the fact that combustible material came in contact with a wood burner which was in use at the time of the fire. This fire is being determined as accidental in nature. Estimated damage $30,000. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:59 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Route 153 (Hoovertown Road) about 2,600 feet east of Fire Tower Road, Huston Township, Clearfield County. Larry J. Armstrong, 75, of Grantham, New Hampshire lost control of his vehicle and slid into vehicles driven by Kelsie R. Zuroski, 29, of Ridgway and Michael A. Grill, 46, of Reynoldsville. All three drivers — including an infant in Zuroski’s vehicle — were uninjured. Armstrong fled the scene but was later found.
———
On Feb. 7 at 11:20 a.m., Tammi M. Okruch, 50, of Weedville was driving northbound on Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway) in Jay Township, Elk County, when she was struck from behind by another vehicle that had been attempting to pass her vehicle and lost control due to snow covered roads. The other vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee approximately from 2004-2006, fled the scene. It was reported to have received damage to the front bumper on the driver side and should have maroon paint transfer. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call PSP Ridgway at (814) 776-6136.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Numerous individuals have been cited for harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct after a landlord/tenant issue on Jan. 29 at a residence on the 100-block of B Street, Rush Township. These individuals include Lynn Bean, 54, of Osceola Mills; Dawn Bean, 51, of Osceola Mills; Todd Slakoper, 56, of Philipsburg; Donald Moss, 52, of Osceola Mills; Jollene Rabenstein, 39, of Philipsburg; Austin Mullan, 27, of Philipsburg; Matthew Boyer, 18, of Philipsburg; and a 15-year-old boy from Philipsburg.
———
On Jan. 27 at 7:51 a.m., police responded to a report of an attempted burglary and theft from a motor vehicle on the 600-block of North Front Street, Rush Township. There are no investigative leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Feb. 1 at 3:58 p.m., an incident occurred on Curtis Street, Philipsburg Borough, as a 65-year-old Philipsburg man was struck in the back by an official after the completion of a Philipsburg-Osceola Basketball game.
———
On Feb. 5 at 7:11 p.m., an incident occurred as police conducted a traffic stop on Water Alley near Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough. The driver, Gray Klinger, 24, of Osceola Mills, was found to have active warrants out of Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and meth-related paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 8 at 1:38 a.m., police responded to a known man that was passed out inside his vehicle with the vehicle in drive and running on East Presqueisle Street near S. Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough. Further investigation revealed that Mitchell Morgan, 28, of Philipsburg, was under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Feb. 8 at 6:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 53 near the 5000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township, Clearfield County. Police came upon the crash and assisted with medical needs until EMS personnel arrived on scene. The crash occurred as a known 17-year-old male lost control of his vehicle on snow-covered roadways and struck a utility pole. Two juvenile male passengers, ages 16 and 13, sustained major and minor injuries, respectively. Through the investigation, it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and charges are pending.
———
On Feb. 9 at 2:33 a.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession and driving under the influence on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough, Clearfield County, involving a known male suspect.
———
On Feb. 9 at 11:35 p.m., troopers responded to a noise complaint on the 300-block of North Front Street, Philipsburg. During the investigating, an 18-year-old Philipsburg man was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m., a suspect violated an active Protection from Abuse order in Philipsburg Borough. The investigation continues.