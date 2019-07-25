State Police at Clearfield
Someone stole several items and scrap metal from a 2015 Southlane horse trailer and open buildings along Trout Run Road in Goshen Township sometime between July 17 and Wednesday.
State police investigated a theft at 308 Huckleberry Hill Lane in Boggs Township. The suspect removed the electrical meter and jumped the line directly into the home. The electric meter was recovered and returend to United Electric Cooperative of DuBois. The investigation continues.
Yesterday at 8 a.m. state police responded to 98 Mulch Lane, Morrisdale, Graham Township for a domestic incident. Kara Kephart, 30, of Morrisdale was arrested and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. While at the jail, Kephart was found with Suboxone strip that was concealed in her bra. Charges are pending.
Wednesday, a 15-year-old Philipsburg male was arrested for harassment. The victim was an 18-year-old Osceola Mills man.
Clearfield Borough
Police observed a large branch resting on wires on Spruce Street. Penelec was contacted to remove the branch.
Police responded to a disturbance at Grice’s Gun Shop for a male who had become upset inside the store. Police managed to calm the male down.
Police were notified of a civil dispute on Witmer Street.
Police conducted a vehicle stop on SR 879. Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were found to be inside the vehicle.
Police were dispatched to E. Cherry Street for a report of a break-in. Upon arrival, police did not observe indicators of a forced entry and no one was found inside.
Police were dispatched to Clearfield Street for a male sleeping in a vehicle. Police made contact with the male and found him to be just resting.
Police were dispatched to a suspicious female on N. 3rd Street. Police made contact with the female and determined that she was not in danger to herself or others.
While on patrol, police made contact with a female who was sitting inside a vehicle on S. 5th Street. Police found the female to be intoxicated and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence Township
Police on Wednesday received a report of a hit and run crash in the area of Park Avenue Extension and Clearfield Curwensville Highway. Upon investigation police were able to locate the driver of the vehicle which fled the scene. The driver of the vehicle who was a 17-year-old female was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine. Charges are pending lab results.
Police are investigating a theft of a 2007 Yamaha R6 motorcycle from a residence in Lynnwood Hills sometimes between 9 p.m. on July 20 and 11:30 a.m. on July 21. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Lawrence Township Police.
State Police at DuBois
Wednesday at 10:26 a.m. Haylee Cooney, 21, of Weedville was driving a 1998 Subaru Legacy on State Park Road in Huston Township when she became distracted and her vehicle rear-ended a 2017 Ford Transit 250 operated by John Visnofsky, 50, of Madera, and his vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2014 Ford F-150. Cooney suffered minor injuries but refused transport. All three drivers’ were wearing seat belts.
The Subaru was towed from the scene by Bricen Towing, also assisting was Bennett’s Valley Ambulance.
Troopers responded to a crash on July 24 at 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by Robert L. Greenalch, 79, of Brockway for unknown reasons crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Larry D. Adamson, 73, of Brockway. Greenalch was transported by Brockway Area Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries. Adamson and his passenger, Suzanne H. Adamson, 74, of Brockway were airlifted from the scene to a trauma center. Assisting on scene were Brockway and Horton Township Vol. Fire Companies, Brockway EMS, DuBois EMS and Stat Medevac.
DuBois City
Sunday, July 21
At 5:08 p.m. police were dispatched to a location at 500-block of Sunflower Drive for a report of a person giving the staff trouble. Police arrived on scene and assisted as needed. The staff advised that they would handle the situation through the business. Police then cleared.
At 11:57 p.m. police were dispatched to the first block of Shaffer Alley for a report of a possible domestic with lots of yelling and screaming. Police arrived on scene and determined this to be verbal only. Both parties agreed to stop fighting and stay away from each other for the night.
Monday, July 22
Police were dispatched to Fairview Avenue for a residential alarm. The area of activation was the front entry/exit. The residence was found to be secure and no vehicle in the driveway. Police requested that Clearfield County Control attempt to contact the property owner listed on the alarm sheet. They could not make contact. Xfinity never called back about a key holder response and police cleared without incident.
Police were dispatched to the bench area at the Pershing Parking Area on N. Brady Street for a suspicious male who appeared to be homeless, and the caller wanted police to check his welfare. Police located the male sitting on a bench facing Brady Street in the rain. Police made contact with the male asking if he was OK. He stated he was and he was also homeless. The male stated that he was just released from Just for Jesus and was dropped off by the Brockway police. The male then stated that he was waiting for the Salvation Army to open up so he could get them to help him find some housing. The male was free to go.
Police were dispatched to the Railroad Crossing along DuBois Street by the VFW. The caller reported the crossing gate was malfunctioning after a train had gone through. Police responded to the area and observed no issues with the crossing gate.
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsy
Jay Alexander Philliber, 33, of Punxsutawney was arrested for stealing approximately $350,000 from a 72-year-old Punxsutawney woman while acting as power of attorney for the victim.
The thefts date back to 2015 and Phlliber withdrew finds and made numerous credit card and check purchases using the victim’s personal information.
The thefts were discovered by the victim’s son. The thefts began when the victim began suffering from dementia and the accused began withdrawing funds from her account.
He also charged approximately $90,000 on the victim’s credit card for hotels, bars, tobacco, and many other items.