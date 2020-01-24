Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 23 at 5:39 p.m., a crash occurred as two vehicles were stopped on the I-80 123 westbound on-ramp due to a large amount of congestion on the interstate. A 35-year-old Buffalo, N.Y. woman began backing her vehicle down the on-ramp to find another route to its destination. The vehicle in front of her, driven by a 73-year-old Woodland man, began backing down the on-ramp at a higher rate of speed and struck the woman’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. The woman’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Bigler Boyz Towing.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence of Williams Street for a suspicious male. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male showed up to the residence, knocked on the door, and asked for an individual that did not live there. The male was informed that the person did not live there so he left. About a half hour later, the male knocked on the door again asking for the same individual and left again. Police were not able to locate the male.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle pursuit in the Hyde area. One male was taken into custody.
———
Officers responded to an activated alarm at a church located on North Second Street. The church was secure and a keyholder was contacted to shut the alarm off.
———
Police were dispatched to a psychological emergency at a residence on North Fifth Street. Upon arrival, it was found that an intoxicated male and a female were in an argument. The male did not appear to be having an emergency. Officers cleared.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a psychological emergency at Edgewood Apartments. One male was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
———
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Sixth Street and Cambria Drive for a report of wires laying on the roadway. Upon arrival, it was found that it was a phone line laying on the roadway and was able to be safely removed.
———
Officers were dispatched to a parking lot on North Third Street for a male possibly having a psychological emergency. Officers met with the male who agreed to go to the hospital with EMS to undergo a voluntary mental health evaluation.
———
A female entered the police station to retrieve items. The female was known to hold an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took the female into custody and transported her to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to a vehicle and pedestrian accident at the intersection of Front Street and Market Street. A female was transported to the hospital for injuries that she sustained. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to a hit and run accident that occurred along North Second Street. It was reported that one vehicle had struck another while attempting to park and fled the scene. Police did obtain a registration and are currently investigating.
———
Police responded to Williams Street for a report of a male that was breaking items inside the residence. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police assisted the Clearfield Fire Department with a CO2 alarm that was activated at an apartment complex along East Sixth Street.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of a vehicle driving recklessly. Police were unable to locate the vehicle but do have a suspect.
———
Police responded to Fulton Street for a reported verbal altercation. As a result, a female was found to have an active warrant from the Lawrence Township Police. They responded and the female was able to take care of the warrant.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street where drug paraphernalia was located. Police were able to collect the paraphernalia.
———
Police were called to North Fifth Street for a reported altercation between a male and female. Police were able to determine it was verbal and were able to handle the situation on scene.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 23 at 1:09 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault at Soaring Heights School. Upon officers arrival on the scene, it was discovered that a male 15-year-old student had grabbed a staff member’s private area and proceeded to kick her. The student then began to strike another staff member in the chest before being restrained. While being restrained the student began scratching one of the staff member’s arms. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The student was then released into the custody of Clearfield County Juvenile Probation. Charges filed.
———
On Jan. 24 at 8:21 a.m., police were summoned to a motor vehicle and pedestrian crash located in a traffic way at Good Tire. Francis E. Lutcho, 52, of Houtzdale failed to raise the down rigger of a large truck, which while the vehicle was in motion struck a pedestrian who was off loading tires from a parked vehicle. The pedestrian suffered a leg injury and was transported to DuBois Hospital by Clearfield EMS.
———
On Jan. 22 at 1:26 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred along Washington Avenue at the intersection with McPherson street in Hyde. This crash occurred as Joseph F. Smay Sr., 77, of Clearfield traveled across the roadway and struck a 48-year-old Clearfield man’s vehicle head-on. Minor injury was sustained by the passenger in Smay’s vehicle. Smay was cited as a result of a crash at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 22 at 3:36 p.m., police stopped Anthony Harrel, 23, of Jamaica, N.Y. on I-80 west. Once contacting Harrel, he was believed to be under the influence of marijuana. Also in his possession was a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be pending based on the results of Harrel’s blood.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 20 at 12:28 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 28, just two tenths of a mile south of South Main Street. This crash occurred when a juvenile driver from Knoxdale made an illegal u-turn in front of another vehicle. The juvenile driver and her passenger were both flown to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with head injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
———
On Jan. 22 at 2:35 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 36 and Route 536. A vehicle, driven by Sandra N. Wadding, 57, of Mayport, turned left into the path of a 55-year-old Marion Center man’s vehicle. Wadding’s vehicle then impacted a 56-year-old Punxsutawney man’s vehicle, which was stopped at a stop sign. Wadding was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS for possible minor injuries. She was wearing a proper restraint system and the vehicle deployed multiple airbags in the crash. Both the Marion Center man and his front seat passenger were also transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS for possible minor injuries. The driver was wearing a proper restraint system, but the passenger was not. Multiple airbags were deployed. The Punxsutawney man and his passenger were uninjured in the crash and were wearing proper restraint systems. All three vehicles involved in this crash sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Southside Towing of Punxsutawney. Police were assisted on scene by Lindsey Fire Company, Elk Run Fire Company, Central Fire Departments, and Jefferson County EMS. Walling has been cited in relation to this incident.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 11, 2019, an incident occurred as an unknown suspect opened an AT&T account in October 2019 using a 38-year-old Wilcox woman’s social security number. No disposition of funds occurred. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 14 at 5:59 p.m., an incident occurred as Karl Krouse, 59, of Wilcox threw a flashlight at a vehicle traveling on Route 219 while he was directing traffic for a truck backing a trailer into his driveway. Investigation is still ongoing.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.