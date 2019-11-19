Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police initiated a vehicle stop along West Front Street for a vehicle violation and found the driver to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. The male was taken into custody and transported to the jail on the warrant.
———
Police assisted a disabled motorist along South Second Street. The vehicle had a dead battery. Police were able to assist in getting the vehicle started.
———
Police located a disabled vehicle blocking traffic along Williams Street. Police report that nobody was located around the vehicle. The vehicle had to be towed due to blocking traffic.
———
Police handled a custody dispute along Daisy Street.
———
Police responded to East Market Street where a female entered a business and removed items without paying for them. Charges are pending on the known female.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 19, police received a report of a suspicious male on the 1300-block of Washington Avenue. Police were notified of a male attempting to break into an open business, the Little Red Groom Room, via a side window. The male later entered the business via the front door and began a verbal altercation with the owner and two customers inside. Upon police arrival, the male was identified as Nicholas Edward Yohrling, 31, of Altoona. Yohrling was found to have attempted to steal a motorcycle from a residence beside the business before pushing it to the roadway. He also entered an unlocked vehicle, removing change and clothing of a victim before starting the altercation. Yohrling was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and claimed to be geocaching. He was housed in the Clearfield County Jail where charges will be filed.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 19 at 9:38 am., a burglar was reported in which a cobalt air compressor, tool box, and other items were taken from a barn on Spruce Hill Road. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
———
On Nov. 18 at 8:52 p.m., a known female was placed under arrest for operating a stolen vehicle as well as suspicion of driving under the influence. Both occupants of the vehicle were subsequently transported to the Clearfield County Jail as a result of active warrants for their arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 2 at 6:22 p.m., an officer responded to Cricket Road for a reported mental health incident. Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that there was no mental health emergency and that Brenda Saunders, 47, of Reynoldsville was under the influence of numerous illicit drugs including but not limited to Meth and heroin. Saunders was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for a health assessment. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office for false reports to law enforcement.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 4 at 7:10 p.m., police investigated a fight between two inmates at the Jefferson County Jail. After investigation, Crystal Hause, 33, of Emporium and Brittany Stuart, 24, of Emporium were charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 17 at 7:10 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-80 at mile marker 140.5, in which a driver, Asher Amsterdam, 69, of Suffern, New York, lost control of a vehicle hauling a U-haul trailer. The vehicle traveled across both lanes and struck a rock wall. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.
———
PSP Rockview investigated a report of a Statutory Sexual Assault between two known individuals. Upon investigation, it was determined the allegations were unfounded.
———
PSP Rockview investigated a report of harassment between two known juveniles. Upon investigation, it was determined the allegations were unfounded.