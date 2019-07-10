State Police at Clearfield
Police reported to a one-car crash on July 9 at 4:42 p.m. on Belsena Road in Knox Township, Clearfield County. A 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan operated by Angela K. Walk, 47, of Ramey, was negotiating a left curve, lost control and exited the western side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a patch of rocks that were located on the side of the ditch on the vehicle’s front bumper. It continued off road until it came to a final rest in a wooded area just off the roadway on Belsena Road. The driver was transported from the scene to UPMC Altoona for injuries. Police were assisited on scene by Madera Vol. Fire Co. and Madera Vol. Ambulance Co.
State Police at Punxsy
PSP investigated a crash that occurred on July 8 at 12:17 a.m. on S. Main Street Ext. in Young Township, Jefferson County. A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Bradley R. Powell, 31, of Punxsutawney was stopped, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before turning left into his workplace when a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Joyce E. Haagen, 72, of Punxsutawney rear-ended the Jeep at a moderate speed. Powell was not injured. Haagen was transported to Punxsutawney Hospital with suspected serious injury by Jefferson County EMS.
———
A crash occurred on July 7 at 6:18 p.m. on S. Main Street Ext. south of Alliance Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County when a 2002 Ford Windstar lost control, skidding onto the front yard of a private residence causing about 41 yards of tire marks in the yard, struck a black trash can, a Weight Limit 10 Ton sign and a Sportsburg Road detour sign. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene. Charges were filed against the operator at District Court 54-3-01.
———
A crash occurred on July 9 at 4:34 p.m. on E. Main Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County, when a 2017 Ford F250 was traveling south on Main Street attempting to make a left turn onto Mill Road. A 1997 Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the same direction and rear-ended the Ford. Charges were filed against the operator of the Jeep. No injuries were reported.
———
A one-vehicle crash occurred on July 2 at 6:41 a.m. on Main Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, when a 2006 Chevrolet 3500 driven by Kyle R. Crise, 19, of Rural Valley when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a utility pole. There were no injuries.
———
A two-vehicle crash occurred on July 8 at 1:90 p.m. on SR 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Scott D. Gross, 30, of Jeannette was traveling north on Sr 119. A 1993 Ford F350 driven by Rodger L. Blose, 52, of Dayton, was traveling south on the same highway. For unknown reasons, the Dodge traveled into the southbound lane of travel, striking the Ford on the right. The Journey continued traveling north about 126 feet before coming to a final rest. The Ford continuing south after impact, spun counter-clockwise and rolled over. Gross was transported by Skykesville Ambulance to Forbes Monroeville for suspected serious injury. Blose was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Hospital for suspected minor injury. His passenger, Adam Dinsmore, 33, of Punxstuawney was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS for suspected minor injury.
State Police at Ridgway
PSP Fire Marshal Russel D. Stewart and PSP DuBois investigated a vehicle fire that occurred in the area of Palumbo Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, on July 9 and 1 a.m. This fire originated inside the passenger compartment of the 1967 Ford Galaxie owned by James Riley of DuBois. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
———
On July 10 at 1:47 p.m. a male located a black AT&T Sonim phone near the Portland Mills Road Area. Anyone with information on the owner of the phone is to contact PSP at 776-6136.
State Police at Rockview
A crash occurred on July 9 at 4:01 p.m. on Benner Pike in Benner Township, Centre County. A 2015 Honda Fit was traveling south on SR 150 when it was struck by a 1993 Dodge 250 as it was turning right from the I99 north exit ramp. There were no injuries.
———
PSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 7 at 5:20 p.m. on I99 near mile marker 57.2 in Taylor Township, Centre County. A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Robert V. Martin, 26, of Blairsville was traveling in the left lane and slid on the wet roadway. The vehicle left the lanes of travel and struck the guide rail. There were no injuries.
———
A crash occurred on June 28 at 8:17 p.m. on I80 West in Marion Township, Centre County. The portion of I80 where this crash occurred was an inactive work zone where the two original lanes were narrowed down to one lane, enforced by a temporary guide rail. A 2017 Ford Transit was traveling west when its trailing unit side swiped the guide rail end that was in place creating a single lane. The driver, Ronald L. Brewer, 67, of Maumee, Ohio, fled the scene, leaving behind multiple articles of debris scattered along the highway at the site of the crash.
———
On July 7 at 5:30 p.m. a 57-year-old Julian man reported losing a firearm in the area of Six Mile Run/Black Moshannon Road in Rush Township, Centre County. Anyone with information regarding or finding a firearm from the area should contact PSP Rockiew or DCNR rangers immediately.
———
On July 3 at 8 p.m. at 165 Fishburn Hill Rd. in Benner Township, Centre County, Khaleeq Freeman, 28, of Philadelphia, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-02.