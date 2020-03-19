Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 5:49 p.m., police were at a Frenchtown Trailer Court, Decatur Township residence for an unrelated incident when Andrew Kephart, 30, of Osceola Mills was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Tuesday at 9:33 p.m., David Lichvar, 37, of Penfield was arrested for driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child on Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield Borough. Rebecca Shirey, 34, of Grampian was arrested for a probation violation. Both were taken to Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 5:28 p.m., a 23-year-old Woodland woman and a 27-year-old Grassflat woman engaged in a physical fight with each other on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. Both were charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On March 10 at 8:27 p.m., Jeremy Heeman, 43, of Philipsburg was stopped for a traffic violation on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Heeman was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On March 5 at 3:16 a.m., police arrested Joseph Trotman, 36, of West Decatur for possession of methamphetamine on Eliza Street, Houtzdale Borough. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a controlled substance being located at a local business.
———
Police responded to a disturbance involving multiple kids throwing rocks at individuals in the area. Police searched the area with negative results. The investigation is continuing.
———
Police were notified of a group of kids destroying playground equipment at a local park. The kids were also reported to be smashing bricks on the ground. The investigation is continuing.
———
Police were notified of a report of theft of a package from the porch of a residence. After further investigating, the item was taken from the porch by the intended receiver.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 12:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to Sheetz for a report of a man possibly under the influence and acting disorderly. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspect, Jeremy L. Gurbal, 41, of Snow Shoe, who was visibly under the influence. While officers were speaking with Gurbal, he had to be told to stop yelling and was not following police commands. Gurbal was ultimately placed under arrest and searched, resulting in the locating of several controlled substances. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gurbal drove a vehicle and he was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Gurbal was housed in the Clearfield County Jail, once the incident was completed. Charges to be filed for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication, as well as various driving offenses.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Sometime between Jan. 4 and March 17, a crime occurred as unknown suspect(s) arrived at a 53-year-old DuBois woman’s residence on Route 219, Snyder Township, Jefferson County. The suspect(s) gained entry to the residence by entering an unlocked window. Once inside the residence, suspect(s) ransacked the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Wednesday, a Hanes Drive resident reported that her neighbor’s live-in paramour was a drunk and was mentally abusing her friend. She requested officers remove the man from the residence. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Wednesday, an 18-year-old Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Wayne Road, in the vicinity of San Spur Road, causing the vehicle to hit a stone wall, then spin around and come to rest along the roadway. No injuries and severe damage reported.
———
On Wednesday, officers were called to a No. 2 Shaft Road for a report of a suspicious male who was on the caller’s porch looking in windows. The man fled into the woods prior to officer’s arrival. Offices searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
———
On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported there was a man dressed in camo in her front yard looking in her window, who left in a tan or yellow sedan.
———
On Wednesday, officers received a report of someone riding a dirt bike recklessly on Home Camp Road. The rider was located and when an officer attempted to pull him over, he fled into he woods. Officers were able to identify the rider and charges are pending.
———
On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an Eastern Avenue residence for a report of an unwanted person. The 58-year-old caller reported that her 66-year-old neighbor came and asked if she wanted to have coffee. She did not want him there, so she called police. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Tuesday, a Harold Bundy Road resident reported that his neighbor shot at and wounded three of his cows that had gone into the neighbor’s yard. Investigation continues.
———
On Monday, officers were called to a Treasure Lake residence for a possible break in. Upon arrival officers found a door propped open with a push broom. Officers cleared the home and there did not appear to be anything taken. The owner is a temporary resident and was not in the area at the time.
———
On Monday, Walmart employees reported several kids in vehicles doing burn outs in the parking lot. Then the kids entered the store and at one point got on the PA system and were saying inappropriate things. The situation was handled without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 1:07 a.m., police arrived at a residence along Gorton Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County to serve an arrest warrant on Ricky Walker, 37, of Snow Shoe. Upon arrival, Dianna Walker, 64, of Moshannon, refused to allow troopers entry into the residence and locked the doorway. Police eventually took Ricky Walker into custody and he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance of paraphernalia and was charged with the same. Dianna Walker was subsequently charged with hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.