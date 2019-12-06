Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 6 at 12:32 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated for summary traffic violations. A 47-year-old Grassflat woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle accident on Reed Street. Upon arrival, the officer found the vehicle that fled the scene a block over from where the accident occurred. Contact was made with the driver who was asked to perform field sobriety testing. The driver was then arrested for DUI and became combative with officers when handcuffed. The driver kicked officers and tried kicking out the window of the patrol car once placed inside. The driver was ultimately transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Various charges are pending against the female.
———
Police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a reported assault. Upon arrival, it was found that a female sustained injury to her face from her boyfriend punching her. Contact was made with the boyfriend later in the evening and he was subsequently arrested for the incident and housed in the Clearfield County Jail on charges.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 29 at 3:44 p.m., officers were called to the Rainbow Car Wash on Dorey Street Extension for a verbal domestic over a civil issue of ownership on a vehicle.
———
On Nov. 18 at 6:09 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Route 322 and state Route 879 overpass. Upon arrival it was discovered that a vehicle had struck two tires located in the middle of the road. The vehicle suffered some damage and was serviced by AAA roadside service and was driven from the scene. A passenger complained of a head injury as he struck his head off the dashboard and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 5 at 9:37 a.m., police responded to a crash along Mills Road, in which the driver lost control on an ice covered roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing. The driver and passenger both had suspected minor injuries.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 4
A 61-year-old Penfield woman was banned from Walmart after causing a disturbance of a prescription.
———
A vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Circle Road woman failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Treasure Lake man who was stopped in traffic on Bee Line Highway. The man’s vehicle was in turn pushed into a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old DuBois woman. All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the first and third vehicles were transported to Penn Highlands by EMS for treatment. Investigation continues.
Dec. 5
A 34-year-old DuBois woman lost control of her vehicle on Sierra Heights Road due to icy conditions, causing it to come to rest under a tree that had fallen across the road. No injuries were reported and once the tree was removed by the fire department, the driver was able to drive it from the scene.
———
A 26-year-old Dubois woman lost control of her vehicle while traveling down Bogle Road causing her to slide into a ditch. No injuries reported and the vehicle was pulled from the ditch by a towing company.
———
A Falls Creek man reported that a trailer was stolen from his business on Jefferson Avenue. Upon investigation it was found that a known man had borrowed the trailer and there was a misunderstanding regarding the loan. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Officers received a report of a vehicle driving erratically from Sykesville. The vehicle was located in the Walmart parking lot. The 67-year-old driver was found to have active warrants and was taken into custody.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 4 police received a call from Jefferson Manor Personal Care Home reporting an instance of possible fraud. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 16 at 8:09 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop near North Ninth Street/Railroad Street on a yellow Doge Ram. Upon further investigation it was determined that Joseph Veneziano, 68, of Drifting was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Veneziano was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for blood and then was transported to the Centre County Correctional Facility where he was processed. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Dec. 5 at 4:35 p.m. police responded to a crash on I-80 which occurred due to poor roadway conditions. One car suffered disabling damage and one person sustained a possible injury.
———
On Dec. 5 at 2:28 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 in which a trailer collided with a vehicle’s cab and the offending vehicle continued along the interstate. No injuries were reported.
———
On Nov. 20 at 1 p.m., an incident occurred in which a student took a sign off a school bus. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
Police are currently investigating a report of rape and sexual assault which occurred at a location on North Front Street. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 5 at 6:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted along Blk Flat Rock Road on a silver Chrysler Sebring. During the traffic stop, an odor of marijuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana being found within the vehicle. Charges to be filed.
———
On Dec. 4 at 6:17 p.m. a crash occurred on SR 150 Benner Pike approaching the traffic light at Rolling Ridge Drive. A vehicle failed to stop at a signal light, rear ending another vehicle. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene under their own power.