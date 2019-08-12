Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the 600-block of Williams Street for a reported verbal domestic dispute occurring outside between two individuals. Upon police arrival, it was learned that a male and a female were arguing over a truck. Both agreed to separate for the day and the male left the scene.
———
Police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident on Bridge Street. A female reportedly rear-ended another car driven by a male. The female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to the Shaw Public Library for an alarm. Upon arrival, all doors were secure and a keyholder was notified.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence to remove a bat that was flying around in her house. Police were able to catch the bat and release it outside.
———
Officers were dispatched to Reighard Street for a report of criminal mischief to automobiles. The victim informed officers that she was inside of her residence and heard glass break outside. The victim walked outside and viewed that the back windshield of her car had been smashed out. Further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to 313 Reed St. for an unresponsive male sitting on the balcony of the apartment complex. EMS arrived on scene and administered Narcan and the male became fully alert. The male was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further evaluation.
———
Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in the area of Nichols Street and West 6th avenue. One individual was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for minor injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a mental health emergency. Police were able to make contact with the male and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Locust street for a female who was having difficulty breathing. The residence was to be locked and the female was not able to unlock the door for EMS. Upon arrival, it was found that the female was able to crawl to the door and unlock it.
———
Police responded to the area of Bigler Avenue and East 13th Street to conduct a welfare check on two females walking along the road. Upon making contact, it was learned that the females were just enjoying the nice weather and out for a walk.
Curwensville Boro
Police are investigating a case of theft of services as an unknown individual placed garbage in a dumpster owned by the Little League. Residents are reminded to dispose of trash in lawful ways.
———
Police assisted Clearfield-based PSP with a traffic stop along Curwensville Tyrone Highway and Lake Drive.
———
Police responded to a break-in in progress along Thompson Street and learned that the incident was of a civil nature.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons to perform a vehicle lockout service.
———
Police took a male into custody after the male violated a protection from abuse order. The male then had a medical emergency and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield in which he was taken to CCJ after discharge.
———
Police located a female who appeared to be upset along Hemlock Street. After speaking to the female it was learned that there was a verbal altercation between the female and her boyfriend.
———
Police arrested an individual for DUI after it was found that the individual was under 21 and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police received a complaint of harassment of communications. It was later learned that the incident was occurring in another jurisdiction.
———
Police received a complaint of access devices fraud which was learned was in another jurisdiction and information was provided to the proper authorities.
———
Police located a stolen/missing pedal bike along Station Street in Curwensville. The bike is older and has rust on the handlebars in which it is also red in color.
———
Police completed a vehicle lockout at the CCAAA Meal Delivery location in Curwensville.
———
Police were assisted by Curwensville EMS as well as the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging whith a mental health report along Fredricka Avenue.
———
Police were asked to assist with a civil dispute at the Curwensivlle Commons in which it was explained to the caller that the police were unable to assist the individual as it was in civil matter.
———
Police responded to the area of the Locust Street apartments for a reported bear. Police would like to advise residents that we are aware of the bear issue, have contacted the Game Commission, and that the Game Commission advises that Ammonia is possibly a great way to repel bear from coming onto your property.
———
Police took a male into custody on new charges after a disturbance along Walnut Street. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 12 at 12:30 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West bound, mile marker 77.7 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. The first vehicle, driven by Nikola Jovanovic, 26, of Middletown, was traveling west in the right lane when he struck a 1991 Peterbilt’s trailer that was also traveling in the right lane. Jovanovic’s vehicle traveled into the left lane of travel coming to a final rest in the left lane and the Peterbilt came to a final rest off the right side of the roadway. Jovanovic was charged with following too closely.
DuBois City
Aug. 7
Police arrested David Olewinski for a PFA violation.
———
Police responded to the Medical Arts building for a report of two dogs inside a vehicle. All four windows were down 2-3 inches and the dogs did not seem in distress and they both appeared to be in good condition.
———
Police met with a male who reported that he had medication stolen while he was at a South Main Street address. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands in reference to a disturbance. It was reported two males were arguing in the ER and were asked to go outside. Police were advised the males are now located at the ambulance entrance. Upon arrival, police made contact with two males. The one male reported he is the foster parent of the other male’s son and they were at the hospital because the boy got a concussion at football practice. The biological father was trashing the foster parent and CYS to his child and they started arguing. Hospital staff advised the just want both parties to be civil. The biological father was advised he need to be civil or he would be asked to leave.
———
Police were dispatched to meet a father and his 8-year-old son outside of the police department. The father asked officers to explain to his son the dangers of wandering off on his own.
Aug. 8
Police were dispatched to a weapons call near the intersection of W. Washington Avenue and S. Brady Street. While en route, police were advised there was a steak knife laying on the sidewalk. Police arrived on-scene and located the knife laying on a sidewalk near a parking lot. It appeared that it may have been dropped. Police removed the knife and disposed of it.
———
Police were dispatched to call a female who wanted to reported a civil dispute with her sister. She stated that she had previously provided her sister with a key to her apartment. She stated that she no longer wanted her sister to have the key, but she was unable to contact her to arrange for it to be returned. She was advised to change her door locks. No further action was taken.
———
Police were dispatched to a vehicle accident on S. Brady Street. Both vehicles were to be off the roadway. Police came across a silver Chrysler on Weber Steet near Brady Street. The officer contacted the driver and was advised her tire blew out and was stopped when another vehicle rear-ended her. She spoke with the other driver and advised her she could leave, there was no damage. Officers advised the female this was a non-reportable accident. Officers offered assistance with a tow truck. At that time the female’s husband arrived on scene and police cleared.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of the City Park. A male reported that there was a hole in the bridge located behind the Parkview Professional Center. Upon arrival Officers located a rotted board which had a hole in it. Officers sent a work order to the City Garage as the hole was not large enough to pose an immediate safety concern.
———
Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave. (Penn Highlands DuBois) for a suspicious male. Security reported that a juvenile male appeared to be attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot. Upon arrival security advised that the male was wearing a white shirt and red pajama pants. According to security, the male was last seen running towards Forest Avenue. Officers checked the area with negative results.
———
Police were dispatched to 22 Hoover Ave., Martins, in reference to a hit and run. Upon arrival, a male reported he parked his red Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m. and went into the store. He stated when he returned he observed a dent in the passenger side rear door. Police reviewed the video surveillance and it was found the damage did not occur while in the Martins parking lot.
———
Police were dispatched to Shenkles Pharmacy in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival the business was found to be secure and no key holder responded.
Aug. 9
At 4:13 p.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to the 300-block of Clinton Avenue for a report of criminal mischief to a residence. The renter of the residence advised that several juveniles threw rocks at the house causing damage to the house. Police spoke with the juveniles and the landlord about the situation. It was determined that they were going to work it out on their own.
———
At 8:44 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400-block of West Garfield Avenue for a juvenile out of control. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the juvenile. After police spoke with the juvenile things calmed down and police cleared.
Aug. 10
At 2:07 a.m. police were dispatched to the first block of South Franklin Street for a report of someone trying to break into a apartment. Police arrived on scene and met with a male and female. Police learned this was a mental health issue. The male advised that everything was okay and he would keep an eye on the female.
———
At 3 a.m. an officer was flagged down by a bystander and asked to check the welfare of a female at the 100-block of Hubert Street. The male advised that he was with the female earlier and now he couldn’t get in contact with her. Police responded to the residence and found the female was not home.
———
At 3:01 p.m. police were dispatched to the parking lot of a business at the 700-block of East DuBois Avenue for a report of a two vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene and assisted in exchanging the information needed for both parties. It was determined that this was a non reportable accident.
———
At 3:06 p.m. police were dispatched to a location on West Long Avenue for a report of juveniles trespassing. Police responded to this location and found no one at the location.
———
At 11:02 p.m. police were dispatched to First Street for a report of a male hitch hiking in the area. Police responded and the male was gone.
Aug. 11
At 9:26 a.m. a police officer was on patrol at the City Park, when he was advised of a suspicious female who had been hanging around the ball fields all day. Police were advised that the female was claiming to had won a 50/50 drawing at one of fields, which there was no 50/50 drawing done yet. Police made contact with the female and advised her that she needed to leave the premise.
———
At 11:46 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of McCloyd Terrace to check the welfare of two juveniles. Police arrived on scene and found out that they wer fighting over money. All parties separated and police cleared.
———
At 7:31 p.m. police were dispatched to the 300-block of Kuntz Street, for a report of a male causing trouble at this location as he was moving things out. When police arrived they found that this was a civil matter about belongings. The male agreed to leave along with police.
———
At 10:10 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of South Franklin Street for a report of a possible domestic between a female and a male. Police arrived on scene and found out this was a verbal argument only between female and male. Both parties agreed to calm down and police cleared.
Sandy Township
Aug. 9
A 39-year-old man called to report that while riding in a vehicle on the way to a job site, he asked his boss to stop so he could use the restroom, and his boss punched him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Officers received reports of a 70-year-old Pittsburgh man standing at the corner of the Burger King parking lot holding signs about gun rights. Burger King employees asked the man to leave, but he refused. Officers arrived and had the man leave without incident.
Aug. 10
A 45-year-old Hanes Drive woman called police because her 45-year-old estranged boyfriend was throwing things around their residence. Officers arrived and handled the situation without incident.
———
A 27-year-old Brookville woman was caught by Walmart employees attempting to take several items without paying for them. Charges filed.
———
A 30-year-old S. Brady Street woman went to the ER after she had gotten into a fight with her 42-year-old boyfriend that turned physical. Following speaking to both parties, officers found both to have injuries and neither wished to pursue charges.
Aug. 11
A 45-year-old Hanes Drive woman called officers again regarding her 45-year-old estranged boyfriend removed from their residence. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsy
On Aug. 10 around 6:25 p.m., a vehicle was traveling North on SR 36 into Mahaffey Borough. During travel, the vehicle struck a deer that jumped out in front of it. The vehicle leaked heavy anti freeze which disabled the vehicle. The driver called for a private tow. No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 10 around 8:16 p.m., PSP responded to a domestic at 520 Elbel Rd., North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Sarah Brigger, 36, threw a beer can striking Andrew Brigger, 45, in the head. He than rushed her and yanked her left arm. No injuries were observed. Harassment charges were filed against them both at District Court 40-3-01.
State Police at Ridgway
On July 20 at 12 p.m., PSP investigated a pellet rifle that was found in a scrap vehicle at Novey Recycling in Weedville.
State Police at Rockview
On March 18, Fred Hockenburry, 27, of Philipsburg used his brother’s information during a traffic stop.
———
On June 15 at 141 Mountain View Ln., Haines Township, Centre County, PSP investigated a cruelty to animals incident. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 8 around 2:34 p.m., a crash occurred on SR 504 between Honeysuckle Lane and Reservoir Road in Rush Township, Centre County. A sudden weather event caused a tree to fall across the road striking the vehicle in motion. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.