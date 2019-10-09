Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 7 at 5:02 p.m., officers were called to the Cricket Wireless store at the Clearfield Mall for a theft involving an employee. The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Oct. 7
Officers received a report of a possible break in at a Dixon Avenue residence. Upon arrival officers spoke to the property owner who reported his grandson had removed a window air conditioning unit and entered the house through the window. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Two vehicles were involved in a minor motor vehicle accident in the Burger King parking lot. No injuries and minor damage reported.
———
Walmart employees reported observing two females taking items from the store without paying for them. Upon officers arrival, employees had one of them, a 30-year-old Mahaffey women detained. Her friend, a 37-year-old Reynoldsville woman, had left the scene and it was determined she was the possible offender. Investigation continues.
———
Oct. 8
A 62-year-old Sabula man reported a vehicle in the field across from his house. He felt the person may have been there without permission. Officers were able to determine the vehicle and driver had permission from the owner and handled the situation without incident.
———
A 34-year-old Euclid Avenue resident reported that someone had driven through her yard, causing damage to the landscaping and pulling down a cable line, then fled the scene.
———
Officers received a report of a suspicious man walking out of the woods behind Danone. The man was injured from a fall and told the caller he was lost, trying to find Treasure Lake. Officers located the man walking along Oklahoma Salem Road. Upon stopping him it was determined that he had several active warrants so he was taken into custody and turned over to the arresting agency.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct 4. at 7:10 p.m., two Punxutawney individuals engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical. A 44-year-old man grabbed a 37-year-old female by the arms to force her up the stairs. Charges will be filed against the man in MDJ 40-3-01.
———
On Oct. 6 police investigated an incident of animal cruelty on McCormick Road. Unknown suspect(s) gained access to a barn and physically abused three pigs and two goats, leaving the animals with suspected broken ribs. The unknown suspect(s) then fled the scene.
State Police at Ridgway
Ridgway PSP investigated the theft of a small wooden bench from a camp on Rasselas Road on Oct. 6 or 7. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.
———
On Oct. 9 at 2:30 a.m., the PSP Fire Marshal and Reynoldsville Fire Department investigated a structure fire at a single-family dwelling along Jackson Street. Upon completion of the investigation it was determined that the fire was accidental. Estimated damage totaling $25,000. A 71-year-old woman sustained injuries and was transported from the scene. The victims did not have insurance.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.