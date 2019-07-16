Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
Between July 8 and July 10, it was reported to PSP that a camp belonging to a 45-year-old male from Smithmill on Stoney Lane in Pine Township was burglarized. It was reported that a chain saw and a .22-cal semi-automatic rifle were stolen. Due to a well placed trail cam, three suspects — a 43-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, all from Coalport, have been identified. Charges are pending the investigation.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a trespassing complaint along Leavy Avenue. Police are investigating the incident.
Police assisted EMS with a medical emergency along Turnpike Avenue.
Police responded to Clearfield Street for a reported altercation between a male and female. Police located the subjects. Police found the altercation was verbal and nothing physical had occurred.
Police responded to an alarm along Reed Street. Police found an employee had set it off.
Police initiated a vehicle stop along Bigler Avenue for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, a juvenile and an adult male were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence Township
Lawrence Township Police on July 15 at 3:31 p.m. received a report of a retail theft that occurred at Walmart where a 28-year-old female from Lanse was accused of concealing clothing, jewelry and other miscellaneous items upon her person without paying for them. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Members from PSP Troop C will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of August. The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.