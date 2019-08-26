Lawrence Township
On Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m., polie responded to a report of an assault at Lawrence Park Village. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered that Daniel Bailey, 30, of Clearfield and Ryan Charles, 32, of Clearfield were engaged in fighting by the mailboxes at LPV. The fight was broken up by a 16-year-old juvenile male. Non-traffic citations were filed against Bailey and Charles for disorderly conduct.
———
On Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on Hogback Road near the Hogback bridge. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that one tire and red ratchet straps were stolen from a Jeep belonging to a 48-year-old Bigler man. The tire is a BF Goodrich Mud Terrain LT 225/75 R17. Contact police with any information regarding this theft.
DuBois City
Aug. 23-25
Officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands West for a report of a woman who walked out of the ER AMA. The officers were unable to locate.
———
City police were dispatched to Penn Highlands West to meet with a woman who was reporting her medication was stolen. Investigation continues.
———
Officers were dispatched to the city park where a woman was reporting someone entered her unlocked car and stole he prescription medications. Investigation continues.
———
A man whom officers were looking for was taken into custody on a mental health warrant when he was seen at the Sheetz on Park and Brady. He was transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation.
———
Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of W. Long Avenue for a report of an intoxicated man attempting to fight people. Upon arrival, officers located the man and witnesses advised he had struck several people. None of the victims wanted to press charges. He was transported to his residence.
———
Someone damaged a building in the 100-block of S. Brady Street. Investigation continues.
———
A large amount of checks that were cashed in the 1960s were found laying on the ground in Brown All. A young man picked them up and turned them in to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.
———
A man stole t-shirts from the Family Dollar on N. Main Street. He was apprehended by police and arrested.
State Police at Punxsy
Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, unknown suspect(s) spray painted words on the 100-block of Solley Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County near the intersection with orange and blue spray paint. Anyone with information should call PSP Punxsutawney.
———
The state police Fire Marshal Cpl. Agosti investigated a fire on Aug. 24 at 8:56 p.m. that damaged a parked and unattended 2001 Subaru Outback owned by John R. Sinclair, 59, of Punxsutawney on the 5100-block of No. 8 Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. the cause remains under investigation. There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 938-0510 or the fire marshal in Ridgway at 776-6136.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 18, a 35-year-old female of Richmond Height, Ohio was accused of driving onto the property of SCI Benner Township with a small amount of marijuana inside of her vehicle. She was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges were filed at District Court 49-3-02. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. Preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.
———
A 36-year-old male from Howard was charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI after he allegedly operated his vehicle on June 19 while under the influence of methamphetamine and then parked in a private driveway of a residence on Zion Back Road in Walker Township, Centre County and fell asleep behind the wheel before the property owner contact police.
———
A 29-year-old male from Port Matilda was charged with drug possession on Aug. 24 on S. Eagle Valley Rd./Beaver Road in Huston Township, Centre County after PSP initiated a traffic stop for summary traffic violations. Through investigation the male was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges filed at District Court 49-3-03.
———
PSP is investigating a theft of mislaid property from the Millheim Hotel that occurred on Aug. 22 in Millheim, Centre County. Items include a debit card with a value of $5, a Victoria’s Secret handbag, Samsung Galaxy S9 and about $50 in cash.
———
PSP is investigating a criminal trespass case that occurred Aug. 23 on Main Street, Penn Township, Centre County to a 62-year-old female victim and a 24-year-old male victim, both of Coburn.
———
PSP responded to a crash on Aug. 20 at 10:44 a.m. on Madisonburg Pike in Miles Township, Centre County. A 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling north on SR 144 when it failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the road and under compensated. The vehicle hit a ditch on the left side of the road and was towed from the scene. The driver, Shirley A. Cowher, 58, of Millmont, refused medical transport. She was cited for driving at safe speed.
———
PSP responded to a crash on Aug. 20 at 8:22 a.m. at the 100-block of Main Street in Miles Township, Centre County. A 2002 Chrysler Voyager driven by Darla C. Gerhard, 67, of Loganton was approaching an Amish horse and buggy operated by Jonas M. Stoltzfus, 76, of Rebersburg’s vehicle at its rear. The buggy sustained disabling damage, and the horse sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Gerhard was cited for following too closely.