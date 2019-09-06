Bigler Township Regional Police
Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Main Street inside Ramey Borough. Further investigation revealed the complaint was unfounded.
———
Police received a complaint concerning a phone scam. Residents are reminded to ever give any personal information over the phone including banking information.
———
Police received a complaint concerning an injured deer laying on the roadway in the area of Vulcan Road inside Bigler Township.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a known individual who was driving with a suspended license. Further investigation revealed the known individual was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges for various traffic violations and possession of a controlled substance are pending.
———
Police received a complaint about vehicles driven recklessly in the area of Crossroads Boulevard in Smoke Run. Officers will be enforcing traffic in that area to remove the situation.
———
Police received a complaint concerning people scattering rubbish at the Madera Park. Residents are reminded to clean up after using the park.
———
Police received a complaint concerning a large dog running at large in the area of Maple Street inside Ramey Borough. The dog was returned to its owner without further incident.
———
Police received a complaint concerning known persons burning trash and rubbish at a Main Street address in Madera. Officers made contact with teh person and issued a warning.
———
Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the area of Main Street and Alexandra Road.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP located Chase Conway, 29, of Osceola, at the Osceola Minit Mart on Sept. 4 at 11:11 p.m. Conway had recently been announced as the Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week due to having several drug-related arrest warrants. After a brief vehicle pursuit along with a foot chase, Conway was taken into custody. new charges have been filed through the courts.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a disturbance on N. 3rd Street which involved two males arguing inside of a business. Police separated the males and advised them not to return the establishment.
———
Police were dispatched to E. Market Street for a suspicious male. The male reportedly walked into a business, sat at a table, and rested his head down. The male refused to leave until police arrived.
———
Police were dispatched to Daisy Street for a report of blood stains being found on the roadway. Upon investigation, it was determined that the stains were the result of red berries being crushed on the roadway.
———
Police responded to a trespassing incident on N. 4th Street involving a male returning to a residence he was evicted from. The male was instructed to leave.
———
Police were notified of an incident involving harassment via social media. The matter was determined to be a civil issue.
———
Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Daisy Street involving a suspicious male. The male was observed to walk into the backyard of a home and alarmed residents. Police searched the area with negative contact.
———
While on patrol, police observed an intoxicated male urinating into a bush on Krebs Avenue. The male was arrested and released to a sober adult.
———
Police investigated a protection from abuse incident resulting in the arrest of a female on E 6th Street.
———
Police and Fire Department responded to a residence on W. Locust Street for an automatic fire alarm. After speaking with residents, it was determined to be a false alarm.
Lawrence Township
An officer conducted a traffic stop along Clearfield Shawville Highway on Sept. 5 at 9:57 a.m. The driver, Tommy Gates, 41, of Clearfield was driving on a suspended license. During the stop, Gates was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and allowed to remain with his wife who was also in the vehicle with a valid license and not under the influence. Charges are pending.
———
Police are investigating a reported access device fraud theft. On Sept. 3 at 3:32 p.m. on Clearfield Shawville Highway, the victim reported funds were taken from her account using an ATM along Clearfield Shawville Highway. The victim was able to identify a suspect for police. The incident is an open investigation at this time.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
District Office 7 at Punxsutawney of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement found Hangar 453 Restaurant and Pub LLC, 11035 Curwensville Tyrone Hwy. in Olanta, Pike Township, to be in violation because the establishment sold alcoholic beverages after its health permit or license expired on April 13 and had not been renewed and/or validated.
———
PSP investigated an animal abuse complaint on Sept. 5 on Walnut Street in Corisca Borough. The owners of a Dachshund/Chihuahua mix left the dog outside unleashed. The dog ran toward the next door neighbor (victim) who allegedly kicked the dog to keep from being bitten. The dog retreated and a second dog from the same residence, a Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix, went after the victim. The victim swung items at the second dog to keep from being bitten. The first dog is suspected to suffer minor to no injuries. The victim did not want charges filed. PSP found the owners violated confinement and housing of dogs not part of a kennel.
———
Joshua Agnello, 34, of Punxsutawney, allegedly attempted to gain entry into a residence on state Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County, on Aug. 23 at 2:41 a.m. At first, Agnello was knocking on windows and doors demanding to be let inside. When the 32-year-old female occupant would not let him in, Agnello entered the residence through force by cutting the screen front door, breaking a window on the front door and reaching inside and unlocking the front door. Once inside, Agnello went into the woman’s bedroom and took her purse. A scuffle ensured between Agnello, the woman, and the woman’s 68-year-old grandmother for the purse. He then fled the residence on foot with the purse. Also at home at the time was a 37-year-old male, and three female juveniles ages 13, 10 and 2.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Agnello through District Court 54-3-01 and Agnello was taken into custody a few hours later. He was arraigned at District Court 54-3-01 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing.