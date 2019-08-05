Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 3, at 1:29 p.m., PSP investigated a camp burglary at 607 Firebreak Rd., Pine Township. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 857-3800.
———
On Aug. 4, at 3:44 p.m., PSP investigated a burglary at 2991 Cambria St., Gulich Township. An unknown Actor(s) forced their way into the home and took some cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 875-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the Clearfield Fairgrounds for a white substance found in a clear plastic bag. Upon examining the substance, it was determined to be flour.
———
Police were dispatched to male stumbling on E 10th Street. The male was assisted back to his home.
———
Police were notified of a stolen vehicle on Linden Street. Police arrived and located the vehicle parked in the garage of the residence. It was determined that the caller forgot where she parked the vehicle.
———
Police were dispatched to a welfare check on S 2nd Street. Police found the female to be safe inside her residence.
———
Police were notified of a trespassing incident on Patterson Street. After police spoke with the reporting party, it was determined that the individuals were allowed on the property.
———
Police located a wallet on Daisy Street containing a clear plastic bag with a white substance inside. The investigation is ongoing.
———
While on patrol, police observed a male and female arguing on Merrill Street. Police made contact with the individuals and resolved the situation.
———
Police were dispatched to an assault at the Clearfield Fairgrounds. Police made contact with the suspect and victim. The investigation is ongoing.
———
While on patrol, Police observed an intoxicated male along Bridge Street. The male was able to call for a ride and was transported from the scene.
———
While on patrol, Police identified a male in the Sheetz parking lot to have a warrant. Police made contact with the male where he was found with multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. The male was taken into custody.
———
Police were dispatched to S 4th Street to assist EMS Personnel with a potential overdose. Police arrived and made contact with a female. She was then transported to the hospital.
———
Police were dispatched to a potential vehicle theft in progress on S 4th Street. Police made contact with the caller as there were no individuals near the vehicle in question. It was determined that the caller was to have imagined someone stealing the vehicle due to being under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
Police were dispatched to a suspicious female on Daisy Street. Police made contact with the female who was found to have a warrant. As a result, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were found on the female. She was taken into custody.
———
Police were dispatched to a welfare check on Turnpike Avenue. As a result, it was determined that the living conditions of the residence were not suitable for children.
———
Police were dispatched to the hospital to receive a report of domestic violence. The investigation is on-going.
———
Police were dispatched to a custody issue on Turnpike Avenue. Police arrived and resolved the incident.
———
Police received a report of fraud. The investigation is on-going.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 2, police received a traffic complaint in the area of Woodland Road. Upon investigation, police later located the same vehicle at 1800 Daisy St., the Clearfield Mall, with three occupants inside. Upon investigation police discovered the passenger, Tyler Gummo of Winburne, had outstanding warrants to which he was taken into custody. He was found to have drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on him and where he was located in the vehicle. The driver, Nathan Hahn of Grassflat, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance to which he was given a field sobriety test. Hahn was then taken into custody for suspected DUG and transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Gummo was housed in CCJ on his outstanding warrents. Hahn was housed in CCJ on a probation violation. Criminal charges are pending on both.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Rockview
At 5:27 a.m. on Aug. 4, a crash occurred as deer crossed German Settlement Road in front of the driver causing the driver to hit the deer. The vehicle came to a stop and caught fire. The driver was uninjured and the vehicle was completely burned. Assisting PSP on scene was Snow Shoe Fire Department and Pine Glenn Fire Department.
———
On Aug. 3 at 11:20 p.m., $67 in cash was stolen out of the victim’s wallet at Oklawaha Street, Milesburg Borough. The suspect(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On July 29, at 4:36 p.m., the victim’s identity was stolen and she had an account opened up in her name.
———
On July 28 at 8 p.m. at The Meadows Housing Unit C, a female was arrested with intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person, threatened to “beat her up” and bumped into her with her shoulder and hips several times, in violation of Section 2709(a)(1) of the PA Crime Code.
———
On July 27 in Rush Township, a 53-year-old female victim alleged that her ex-boyfriend assaulted her approximately four days prior to reporting it. Upon speaking with the male victim, 58, it was learned that he had much more extensive injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
———
On July 7, a 15-year-old male admitted to stealing Airpod Earbuds from a residence on South 8th Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On July 29 at 5:58 p.m., a physical altercation occured between Lori Pfahler, 51, of Blanchard and a 31-year-old female from Beech Creek at 119 Clover Ln., Liberty Township, Centre County. During the altercation, Pfahler pushed the 31-year-old female. Pfahler was cited for harassment through District Court.
———
On July 5 at 9:51 a.m., Donald Henderson was stopped for a traffic violation at North Pennsylvania Avenue and Irwin Alley, Centre Hall Borough. Subsequent investigation indicated the Henderson was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.