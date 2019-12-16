Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
An investigation is continuing into theft of Christmas decorations Nov. 20 from a home on Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough.
Officers reported someone took two small flag poles, two snowmen flags and two blue battery lights attached to the flags and fled the scene in an undetermined manner of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Clearfield.
———
Charges of trespassing were filed in the district magisterial court against a 58-year-old unidentified Blandburg man for shooting a deer Dec. 11 on a 67-year-old Houtzdale man’s property on Wippers Road, Gulich Township.
———
A New York motorist was injured Saturday, Dec. 14 in a one-vehicle accident while driving on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township. Officers report Jared M. Schuman, 23, was operating 2005 Lexus RX330 while negotiating a right curve in the road.
Schuman, driving too fast for the rainy conditions, traveled off the side of the road where the vehicle struck a ditch and became airborne. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield, by ambulance, for medical evaluation. He will be cited in the district magisterial court.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
Lawrence Township
Charges are pending against an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail. David Bressler of Winburne was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after a Department of Corrections K9 team conducted a search for contraband on Dec. 12 throughout the jail.
———
A 31-year-old Clearfield man was arrested Friday after officers investigated a report of a disorder at a Good Street residence. The victims, a 58-year-old Clearfield man and a 55-year-old Clearfield woman, reported their neighbor, Joshua Pagley, came into their property while yelling and holding a machete.
Officers located Pagley at his residence and took him into custody. He was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was housed in the Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment on charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
———
Two Clearfield women and a Mineral Springs man were arrested Saturday. Officers report making a traffic stop on a vehicle in a business parking lot on Clearfield-Shawville Highway. During the investigation, it was determined all three individuals, driver Andrew Knepp, 41, and passengers, Brittany Watson, 30, and Nicole Gains, 40, were wanted and taken into custody. However, it was later found that neither Knepp or Gaines had a valid warrant.
Watson had a valid warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and was found to be in possession of various amounts of hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. She was take to the Clearfield County Jail on her warrant. Charges against Watson are pending.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A Julian woman and her passenger were injured Friday in one-vehicle accident in Huston Township, Centre County. Officers reported Lori L. Harvey, 53, of Julian, was operating a 2003 Ford Ranger on Julian Pike when the vehicle lost traction on the road’s surface causing her to loose control of the vehicle. The vehicle began sliding sideways and crossed into the opposite lane of traffic hitting a ditch and overturning.
Both Harvey and a male passenger where wearing their seat-belts but sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mt. Nittany Medical Center. The road was closed approximately one hour. Harvey was cited in the district magisterial court.