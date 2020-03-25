Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Ogden Avenue for a man who had locked himself inside a bedroom and threatened to harm himself. Police arrived and were able to speak to the man who agreed to seek mental health treatment.
———
Police assisted a man and woman along East Pine Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicles.
———
Police were called to Bigler Avenue for a woman who had made threats of self-harm. Police responded and spoke to the woman.
———
Police responded to a local business for a report of a retail theft. Police are investigating the incident.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 12:33 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 near Walkers Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. Amanda J. Eckenrode, 24, of Philipsburg lost control of her vehicle due to roadway conditions and struck an embankment off the right side of the roadway. Eckenrode’s vehicle continued to travel across the roadway to the left side of the roadway and came to final rest, suffering disabling damage.
———
On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on North Front Street, Decatur Township due to an equipment violation. Through further investigation, a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia were seized, and Benjamin Colyer, 24, of Philipsburg was arrested.
———
On March 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Donald Hunter, 44, of Philipsburg was released from the Centre County Jail, Rishel Hill Road, Benner Township, and walked across the street to Rutters convenience/gas store where he began calling 911, demanding State Police give him a ride home. Hunter was then observed stealing and consuming beer, Nyquil cough syrup, jerky and a soda from the store without paying for it. The merchandise totaled $22.78. Hunter was taken into custody for the retail theft and disorderly conduct for tying up an emergency line and placed back at the Centre County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on March 25.
———
Sometime between March 16-19, an incident occurred as $515 was reported missing from a 33-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle on South Eagle Valley Road, Worth Township, Centre County.
———
On March 2 at 2 p.m., police investigated an attempted theft at Philipsburg Plumbing and Heating, West Maple Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. An unknown suspect tried to purchase $23,773 worth of Honeywell thermostats using a fraudulent credit card. The thermostats were then supposed to be shipped to Los Angeles, California.