Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., police investigated an incident of criminal mischief which occurred on the 5700-block of Glen Hope Boulevard, Glen Hope Borough. Unknown suspect(s) damaged a post office box on the exterior of the building by unknown means. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 857-3800.
———
On Monday at 2:07 p.m., police responded to a PFA violation at a residence on Viola Pike, Gulich Township. A 33-year-old Ramey woman was found to be in violation of the PFA.
———
On Monday at 2:07 p.m., while investigating another incident on Viola Pike, Gulich Township, a 33-year-old Ramey woman was found to be intoxicated. It was determined via security footage that she had driven under the influence to the residence.
———
On Feb. 14 at 2:03 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West at mile marker 114.5, Lawrence Township, due to ice covered roadways. The drivers involved were Florin Arnaut, 31, of Linden, N.J., Timothy A. Paul, 29, of Fishkill, N.J., and Liban I. Ali, 33, of Westerville, Ohio. No injuries were reported.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle, namely a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado four door, white in color with a gray primer on the passenger side of the bed. The vehicle is to be displaying Pennsylvania registration “DV9-0248” and was last seen in the area of Hyde. Anybody with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police, 765-1647 or Clearfield County Control, 765-1533.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 7 at 5:37 a.m., a crash occurred as Marcos A. Avila, 33, of Hickory, N.C. was driving a tractor trailer west on I-80 near the 97 mile marker, Sandy Township. Due to winter weather conditions, Avila applied the truck’s brakes and it began to jackknife. He was unable to correct this and ended up blocking the right travel lane. Police were able to get the vehicle off the roadway.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Friday, officers received a report of a man who seemed to be dozing off in the front seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival officers found the man in the store and he was fine. He had been on the phone in his car and was on his way home from work.
———
On Friday, officers responded to a Hanes Drive residence three separate times for a domestic disturbance between a 35-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend. The two continually got into verbal arguments and requested the police to try to get the other one out of the apartment. The situation was handled without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., a 26-year-old Reynoldsville man was driving on the 2300-block of Harmony Road, Young Township, Jefferson County, when he was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The man also had multiple active warrants out of Clearfield County. Charges are pending.
———
On Monday at approximately 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Railroad Street, Westover Borough for a possible harassment involving a 27-year-old Westover woman and a 50-year-old Kittanning woman. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 16 at 2:05 a.m., a 46-year-old Curwensville woman pulled up to a vehicle fire on Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Penn Township. Police told the woman that the road would be opened shortly. Upon making contact with her, it was found that she was driving under the influence of alcohol. The woman was transported to PSP Clearfield where she submitted to a breath test. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Feb. 14 at 8:46 p.m., police attempted to stop Barry Goss, 59, of Cherry Tree, for a summary traffic violation on Main Street, Burnside Borough. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from PSP. Two PIT maneuvers were deployed, however they were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence, where a foot pursuit ensued. The man was then taken into custody. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was taken to the Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault at North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, in which the alleged victim is a 15-year-old Philipsburg girl.
———
On Feb. 21 at 10:07 a.m., police were called to assist probation at a residence on the 100-block of South Second Street, Philipsburg Borough. While probation was doing a regulatory house check, marijuana and paraphernalia were seized. Charges are pending against Tristan Ridgley, 19, of Munson.