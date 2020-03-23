Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 2:30 a.m., police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wallaceton Morrisdale Highway, Boggs Township. The suspect car was a newer model Ford Escape, dark gray in color with a dealer license plate on it. There were two stickers on the back window. One was centered at the top and consisted of white lettering with a yellow shape in the middle. The other was in the upper right hand corner and appeared more square. If anyone recognizes the vehicle, they are asked to call PSP at 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 12:35 a.m., police arrested Dustin Parkes, 20, of Philipsburg for harassment and criminal mischief after he kicked open a door and hit an 18-year-old Philipsburg man at a residence on the 100-block of Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough. Charges have been filed.
———
On Saturday at 11:56 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Crooked Sewer Road, Decatur Township, for a summary traffic violation. The driver, a 39-year-old Altoona man, was found to be driving under the influence and to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
———
On Saturday at 4:56 a.m., police were dispatched to River Road, Pike Township for the report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, both parties were interviewed. It was determined that an assault on a 47-year-old Curwensville woman had taken place and a 53-year-old Curwensville man was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Saturday at 5:01 p.m., a wallet and contents were found on the train tracks in Bradford Township. The items were placed into evidence at PSP Clearfield.
———
On Friday at 3:08 p.m., an incident of harassment occurred on Green Road, Bradford Township involving Michael Jury, 52, and Ronnie Jury, 54, both of Woodland.
———
On Friday at 9:33 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-80, Bradford Township. William A. Webster, 45, of Mobile, Ala. was driving in the right lane of travel when he began to make a left turn across the roadway and into an Emergency and Authorized Vehicle Only turn around. Another vehicle slowed suddenly, causing Jerry S. Michaels, 49, of Dalton to move into the other lane and strike Webster’s vehicle. There were no injuries sustained as a result of this crash. I-80 East was restricted to one lane while cleanup was conducted.
———
On Thursday at 10:31 a.m., police were dispatched to Kwik Fill on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township for a fuel drive off. Unknown suspect(s) filled their truck with $380.02 of diesel fuel and left without paying.
———
On Thursday at 12:39 a.m., police arrested Brittany Jones, 31, of Madera, after she walked from Madera to Sanborn and ended up meddling around in a yard on Alexander Lane, Woodward Township. She was admittedly high on methamphetamine and was housed in the county jail. Charges have been filed.
———
On March 3 at 9:42 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a physical altercation on High Street, Bradford Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that Rae Smith, 57, of Woodland had struck a 25-year-old Woodland woman with a closed fist. Smith was charged with harassment.
———
Sometime between Feb. 17 and March 21, unknown suspect(s) stole protective mouth masks from Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service on Main Street, Bigler Township.
Clearfield Borough
Officers were dispatched to a West Second Avenue residence for a domestic dispute. Officers found a man was outside yelling and arguing with his girlfriend. Citations for harassment and disorderly conduct are pending.
Lawrence Township
An Osceola Mills woman was housed in the Clearfield County Jail following a vehicle accident Saturday in Lawrence Township. Officers report Emily Jones, 20, was involved in the single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Krebs Highway and Firetower Road. She was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.
Jones’ vehicle, a 2006 Honda Accord, left the west lane of travel and entered a ditch, traveling approximately 50 feet before striking a concrete culvert. She was suspected to be under the influence. Officers administered field sobriety testing and impairment was detected. Jones was asked to submit to blood testing at Penn Highlands Clearfield. She refused and was housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending.
———
On Monday at 12:20 p.m., police were summoned to a single vehicle non-reportable crash along Route 2023. A driver was traveling east, at which time the driver lost control on the snow and slush covered roadway. The vehicle traveled across the roadway, striking a guard rail, and then the driver was able to bring the vehicle under control. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 2:14 a.m., police were contacted about a truck struck in a field and people standing around it on Route 410, Troutville Borough. Upon arrival, no one was found around the vehicle. After some investigation, the driver contacted PSP and met with troopers at a separate residence. The driver, a 22-year-old Falls Creek man, was found to be intoxicated and a chemical test of breath was conducted resulting in a BAC of .142 percent. Charges are pending.
———
Sometime between Jan. 4 at 1 p.m., and March 17 at 12:45 p.m., unknown suspect(s) arrived on Route 219, Snyder Township, Jefferson County. The suspect(s) gained entry into a 53-year-old DuBois man’s residence and ransacked it. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
———
Sometime between March 6 and March 13, unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converters from a 2006 Chevrolet owned by an 84-year-old Luthersburg man and a 2002 Ford owned by a 63-year-old Luthersburg man on the 4300-block of Golden Yoke Road, Brady Township. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Feb. 8 at 7:26 p.m., PSP members observed Tyler Knepp, 26, of Frenchville driving a vehicle with a suspended license on Slab Run Road, Sandy Township. Knepp was also discovered to be under the influence. Knepp was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
On Sunday at 9:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of West Washington Avenue for a report of a man that assaulted another man. Police made contact with all parties and it was determined to be an argument over the man not wanting to get out of a vehicle.
———
On Sunday at 2:09 a.m., police were dispatched to the first block of West Washington Avenue for a report of people kicking the door of the residence. The victim advised police the suspects had left and wanted to make a report on this.
———
On Sunday at 1:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Robinson Street for a report of loud music. Police arrived and the occupants turned the music down.
———
On Sunday at 12:37 a.m., police were dispatched to the first block of East Sherman Avenue for a report of a suspicious male and vehicle in the area. When police arrived the vehicle was gone.
———
On Saturday at 5:47 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Jared Street for a report of a argument over utilities being shut off. Police spoke with all parties and the suspect, who had been drinking, decided to go to bed for the night.
———
On Saturday at 10:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Church Street for a report of a verbal domestic. When police arrived both parties decided to calm down and the man left the residence for the night.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 1:39 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, for a registration violation. As troopers engaged the driver, indicators of possible drug related impairment were observed. Troopers conducted a battery of field sobriety tests and arrested the driver, a 19-year-old DuBois man, for the suspicion of driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded drug paraphernalia. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Thursday at 3:13 a.m., Grampian Fire Department requested assistance from PSP Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a home on Old Station Road, Ferguson Township. The fire was determined to have originated in the basement division directly above the furnace and is believed to be accidental in nature. No one was injured. Damage is estimated at $25,000.
———
On March 16 at approximately 10:04 p.m., police responded to a call on the 500-block of Sylvis Road, Burnside Township, regarding a person shooting a high powered firearm at their residence. When troopers arrived on scene, they identified a 47-year-old Cherry Tree man at the residence who had a bench warrant out of Clearfield County. Troopers took the individual into custody where he was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 9:25 a.m., an incident occurred as Mark Peffer, 48, of Philipsburg was issued a letter of no trespass to Nittany Minit Mart, North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Peffer than entered Nittany Minit Mart after the letter was issued. Peffer was subsequently cited for trespassing.
———
On March 17 at 4:14 p.m., police responded to a retail theft at Minit Mart, North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The suspect, a 44-year-old Philipsburg man, was identified and arrested. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On March 10 at 3:06 p.m., police were on the 300-block of North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne was discovered to have suspected methamphetamine and related paraphernalia on him after being taken into custody based off a warrant. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.