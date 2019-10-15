Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 11 at 12:36 p.m. police responded to a crash on Walton Street when a driver who was not feeling well slowed down to pull over and traveled onto the west shoulder over a culvert and into a ditch.
———
Sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, unknown suspect(s) broke a door at a concession stand along Irvin Park Road. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 15 at 2:35 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing registration information that was determined to have been suspended for insurance cancellation. Through the course of the investigation, Kristie R. Gallaher, 36, was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence and was later housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges filed.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 12 at 6:19 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred on Hoovertown Road near Rogers Lane. A vehicle’s trailing unit became unattached and traveled across the southbound lane off the west side of the road where it impacted a tree, spun, and came tor rest off the road. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4653.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 14
Police were dispatched to the report of a domestic on West Long Avenue. The caller reported she reported banging, yelling and screaming. Officers arrived on scene and yelling and screaming could be heard outside coming from the second floor of the house. Police made contact with the male who admitted to yelling inside the residence. He stated he and his girlfriend are moving out. The female stated the male slammed her against the wall and she wanted charges pressed. Charges pending.
Police were called to the same address approx. 2 hours later for fighting and hearing glass break. Police arrived and spoke with the residents. The female stated she accidentally smashed something upstairs while packing her stuff. She stated she wasn’t yelling but she was singing loud and became emotional and began crying.
———
Police received a call in reference to a male stating there were chemicals in his water. Police spoke with the male who believed there to be chemicals in his glass of water. He could see residue or a white powder substance in his cup. He wanted officers to test his water for him. He was advised the police didn’t have the capability to do so. He was adamant that police come to his house and see the proof. He again asked that an officer go to his residence. An officer went to his location to observe the cup of water. The male showed the glass and it appeared to have food particles in it. The male then began to describe how he hasn’t felt good for days and feels as if someone has been doing this for some time. The male was taken by ambulance and transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
———
Police were dispatched for a welfare check from a female in reference to her brother. She hadn’t from him in more than 24 hours. Officers made contact with the male at his apartment. He was going to call his sister back and was not in need of assistance.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 13 at 10:50 a.m., a crash occurred on state Route 119 near Albion Road. A car, driven by Charles Knibbs of Sykesville, shifted lanes to go around a disabled vehicle. Another car was following and also passed the disabled vehicle. Knibbs failed to slow down and hit the other car.
———
On Oct. 14, police initiated a traffic stop on Frostburg Road/Sprankle Mills Road for summary traffic violations. Medics were summoned to the scene to evaluate a 68-year-old man, however, he refused medical treatment. The suspect was under investigatory detention for suspicion of DUI and became confrontational, refusing to comply to Troopers’ commands. The suspect then fled at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Stinger Strips were deployed in order to deflate the suspect’s tires. The pursuit continued for approximately 10 miles until his apprehension. Applicable criminal charges were filed in District Court 54-3-01.
State Police at Ridgway
The PSP Fire Marshal and DuBois City Fire Department investigated a residential structure fire on Jared Street on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. During the investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental. Estimated damage totaling $80,000. There were no injuries.
