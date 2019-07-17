Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to E. 10th Street for a reported disturbance. Police arrived and found that the altercation was over the use of a vehicle. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police responded to S. 4th Street for a report of a suspicious person. Police searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police received a report of a 10-year-old juvenile that ran from a residence after an argument. Police located the juvenile and transported him back to E. 10th Street.
———
Police are investigating a theft where a backpack containing items was removed from Nichols Street.
———
Police received a report of harassment where a female was being contacted repeatedly from a male and wanted the contact to cease.
———
Police are investigating a forgery where a counterfeit $100 was passed at a local business. Police are conducting interviews regarding the complaint.
———
Police were called to Weaver Street for an unresponsive male along the roadway. Police responded and found the male to be in need of medical treatment. EMS responded and the male was transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Troopers investigated a commercial vehicle crash on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. in I80 at mile marker 96.6 in Sandy Township. The vehicle was traveling east on I80 in the left lane when it traveled off the north side of the roadway and crashed/rolled onto its roof within the median. The operator and a juvenile male passenger were entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle. This operation shut down the eastbound lanes of I80. Upon extrication, both the operator and the juvenile were lift flighted to Pittsburgh area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
On July 15 at 9:26 p.m., a 61-year-old male from Commodore was stopped at the 100-block of Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County, due to crossing the center line numerous times. During the traffic stop, the male was determined to be DUI. Charges pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 15 at 12:49 p.m., seven juveniles — six males and one female — ranging in ages of 13 to 16, were found to have entered a building at 102 Water St. in Philipsburg Borough without privilege to do so. Appropriate charges were filed for trespassing. All of the juveniles were from Philipsburg except for a 16-year-old male from West Decatur and a 15-year-old male from Houtzdale.
———
PSP Rockview is investigating a possible Megan’s Law violation in Benner Township, Centre County where the suspect provided a false address. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on July 15 at 7:25 a.m. on I99 South at mile marker 79.4 (Benner Pike) in Benner Township, Centre County. All four of the vehicles were in the right lane following each other. Traffic was stopped/congested due to construction ahead. A 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Richard E. Knight, 77, of Centre Hall failed to stop and rear-ended a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Rachel A. Charney, 56, of Bellefonte. The Charney vehicle spun counterclockwise into the grassy median. The Knight vehicle then rear-ended a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Lindsey A. Wisor, 30, of Hyde. The Wisor vehicle then rear-ended a 2016 Isuzu NPR driven by Ryan A. Neil, 28, of Tyrone. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Knight was transported by Bellefonte EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center of suspected minor injury. Charney was transported by Pleasant Gap Fire Co. 1 to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injury. Wisor and her passenger, Carole J. Hoover, 61, of Curwensville, were not transported. Neil was not injured.
Assisting on scene was Bellefonte Fire Dept., Pleasant Gap Fire Dept., Undines Fire Dept. and Logan Fire Dept.