Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 16 at 11:47 a.m., police received a report of a theft of leased property in which a female, identified as Tammy Long, 43, of Morrisdale, had rented a washer and dryer back in June 2019 when she made the initial payment. The female suspect has since not made any payments, responded to Rent-A-Center phone calls, certified letters, or attempts to get the property back. She has also not responded to police contact. As a result, charges will be filed on the female for theft of leased property.
———
On Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., police received a call from a victim in reference to a protection from abuse violation. The female said she was contacted through third party by Franklin Mooney, 38, of Reynoldsville, in reference to him taking their kids from her, and that he has also been stalking her and watching her when she goes to pick up their children. Charges were filed on the male from indirect criminal contempt.
———
On Oct. 17 at 8:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of trespass by motor vehicle, which caused damage to a property on Teddy Bear Lane. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Goshen Road where the vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver, Scott Moore, 33, of Clearfield. It was discovered that Moore was under the influence of a controlled substance, and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and housed in Clearfield County Jail per probations request. Charges to be filed pending lab results.
———
On Oct. 16 at 2:42 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft. Tyler Wetzel, 33, of Philipsburg, had been observed by Asset Protection taking price tags from items and placing them on more expensive items. When confronted by staff he became disorderly. Citations for retail theft and disorderly conduct are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 8 at 11 p.m., an incident occurred in which unknown suspect(s) stole a Sig Sauer P238 380 handgun from a 22-year-old Brockport woman’s vehicle that was parked outside of her residence in Snyder Township. The handgun is black in color with a green/purple slide. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact PSP DuBois at (814) 371-4652. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Oct. 16
Treasure Lake Security reported that someone drove there the grassy area near the stage at the former Ski Lodge, causing $378 worth of damage.
———
A resident reported finding drug paraphernalia on Rockton Road near Cook Road. Officers collected the items and disposed of them.
———
A 74-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that he got a virus on his computer, then received a ransom email from a hacker demanding $500 to unlock his computer. He recognized this as a scam and took his computer to get the virus dealt with by professionals.
———
Officers received a report of an activated burglar alarm at the Friendly Tavern. Upon arrival officers found unlocked doors, but nothing appeared to be disturbed in the building.
———
Oct. 17
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
False alarm at the Law & Finance Building.
———
Officers responded to the Pilot where a 22-year-old Peoria, Ill. woman reported that she paid a truck driver to take her and her 5-year-old daughter from Georgia to Chicago. She stated that the man became abusive along the way and she wanted her money back. A 29-year-old Atlanta man denied the allegations and officers were unable to substantiate the allegations. The woman and her daughter found other means of transportation and the situation was handled without incident.
———
A South Eighth Street resident reported someone siphoned gas from his vehicle.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 17 at 11:50 p.m., troopers observed a white Honda sedan traveling Northbound on Graffius Avenue Extension without its headlights and tail lights activated and initiated a traffic stop. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and the strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Troopers asked the driver, a 22-year-old Reynoldsville man, to step out of the vehicle where a battery of field sobriety tests were conducted. Troopers observed multiple clues of impairment and placed the driver under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Troopers also seized a small amount of suspected Marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. The driver was then transported to the Punxutawney Area Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.