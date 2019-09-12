Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 8 at 1:24 p.m., police responded to a report of a black male acting erratic in the middle of River Street. Upon arrival, the male was located naked in the Susquehanna River. Contact was made and upon investigation the male was arrested for DUI and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a chemical blood test. Investigation continues.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 9 at 2 p.m., police were called to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of a disorderly male. Officers spoke with Warden Collins who stated that Keenan Brown was placed in the County Jail on a 48 hour detainer by the State Police and that when the corrections officers got him out to book him prior to being released, that Brown became disorderly and started to fight and struggle with the officers. The corrections officers had to take the male to the floor to restrain him where he was then cuffed and shackled for officer safety. Charges of harassment and disorderly conduct are pending.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 11, a crash occurred on Main Street near Taylor Avenue. A car was traveling north on main street when a cat crossed the path from the left side of the roadway. The car tried to avoid striking the cat and traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole, small trees, and embankment before coming to a final rest. Police were assisted by the Falls Creek Fire Department, Penelec, and Zimmerman Towing.
———
On Sept. 11 at 10:35 p.m., police stopped a 25-year-old male for a summary traffic violation, near the 100 mile marker of Interstate 80. While speaking with him, signs of impairment were observed and a strong odor of burnt and raw marijuana was evident coming from within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was subsequently arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia along with other summary traffic charges pending blood results.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 8, a Wasson Ave man reported that a dirt bike traveling with no lights on hit his vehicle as he was tuning into his driveway. The driver fell off the bike, then got back on and rode away.
———
On Sept. 8, a Tozier Avenue resident reported that a Husky dog had been sitting on her porch for the last hour. Officers retrieved the dog and attempted to locate the owner to no avail. The dog was turned over to Dog Law.
———
On Sept. 8, a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old DuBois man crossed the center lane while traveling on DuBois Rockton Road, causing it to hit a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Rockton man. Both vehicles were disabled and minor injuries reported. The 54-year-old failed field sobriety tests and was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges pending.
———
On Sept. 9, a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old New Bethlehem woman failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old Brockway man that was slowed to turn into Dr. Doolittles. One vehicle was towed from the scene, no injuries reported.
———
On Sept 10, Treasure Lake Security reported someone took a fire extinguisher from the comfort station at Bimini Beach.
———
On Sept. 10, a minor fender bender was reported at Pilot Travel Center between two tractor trailers. No injuries and damage was minor.