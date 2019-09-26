Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Sept. 23 at 12:20 a.m., a crash occurred on Saint Lawrence Road when a driver was driving recklessly, pulled the emergency brake, and lost control of the vehicle. The driver fled the scene following the crash.

———

On Sept. 24 at 6:46 a.m., police responded to a crash on Curtin Street. A car struck the mirror of another car, then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.

———

On Sept. 25 at 1 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Route 322. Kyle T. Lawhead, 28, of Philipsburg failed to see a car stopped in traffic. Lawhead’s vehicle struck rear of the car. No injuries were reported. Lawhead’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Dunlaps Towing. The other car suffered minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

Local News Coverage

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

While on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the Super 8 in Clearfield on Sept. 24 at 1:18 p.m., officers observed another accident across the street in front of the BP gas station. A van pulling a trailer turned left in front of a pickup that was also pulling a trailer. As a result the pickup struck the trailer head on. No one was injured and towing was not required by either vehicle.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

