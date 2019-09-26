Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 23 at 12:20 a.m., a crash occurred on Saint Lawrence Road when a driver was driving recklessly, pulled the emergency brake, and lost control of the vehicle. The driver fled the scene following the crash.
On Sept. 24 at 6:46 a.m., police responded to a crash on Curtin Street. A car struck the mirror of another car, then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On Sept. 25 at 1 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Route 322. Kyle T. Lawhead, 28, of Philipsburg failed to see a car stopped in traffic. Lawhead’s vehicle struck rear of the car. No injuries were reported. Lawhead’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Dunlaps Towing. The other car suffered minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
While on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the Super 8 in Clearfield on Sept. 24 at 1:18 p.m., officers observed another accident across the street in front of the BP gas station. A van pulling a trailer turned left in front of a pickup that was also pulling a trailer. As a result the pickup struck the trailer head on. No one was injured and towing was not required by either vehicle.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.