Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday, police were contacted in reference to a lost firearm. The complainant reportedly lost a black 40 caliber Smith and Wesson in the area of the 700-block of Cooper Avenue, Grassflat. Anyone with information regarding the firearm’s whereabouts are requested to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Feb. 17 at 8:44 p.m., police arrested Matthew Rockey, 28, of Winburne, and Allison Black, 27, of Port Matilda, after methamphetamine paraphernalia was located on the 100-block of Limb Road, Cooper Township. Charges were filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check for a man who was believed to be experiencing a mental health emergency. Police arrived on scene and found the man to be okay.
———
Police received a report of a “hit and run” in the parking lot of a local business. Police investigated the incident and found that the driver at fault had identified him. Police assisted both parties with exchanging information.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop on South Second Street that resulted in the driver to be arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for a reported dog bite. According to the caller, a juvenile was bit multiple times by a pit bull. Clearfield EMS arrived on scene and transported the juvenile to Clearfield Penn Highlands for further treatment. Animal Control arrived on scene and conducted an investigation.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating a report of a fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred Thursday at Puff Super Value. A 31-year-old woman alleges that charges were made to her card that were not authorized. This incident is still under investigation by police.
Curwensville Borough
No report
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 2:02 a.m., police responded to a DUI crash on the 27000-block of Dowler Highway, Burnside Township. The driver sustained suspected minor injuries as a result of the crash.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 9 at 10:11 a.m., police investigated a one vehicle crash that occurred at the 800-block of Wopsy Road, Clearfield Township, Cambria County. This crash occurred as a Diana L. Ferry, 66, of Glasgow was driving east on Wopsy Road, when she hit black ice. Ferry’s vehicle crossed into the west bound lane and struck an embankment off the northern berm. The vehicle then flipped onto its driver’s side. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a black 1958 Harley Davidson Panhead motorcycle from the 2500-block of Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. The theft occurred between Dec. 1, 2019 and Jan. 27, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 11:06 a.m., a two-vehicle reportable crash occurred on Tyrone Pike north of Glass City Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Jonathan M. Sadlowski, 30, of Curwensville and Gary T. Shingledecker, 65, of Philipsburg were each driving south when Shingledecker slowed to make a left hand turn onto Glass City Road. Sadlowski was following too closely behind and was unable to slow a stop, causing the vehicles to collide. All parties involved were wearing their seat belts.
———
On Friday at 9:40 a.m., Fred Hockenbery, 28, of Houtzdale was arrested for retail theft at Hall’s Market, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Hockenberry was also arrested on a warrant from Centre County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Centre County Correctional Facility.
———
On Monday at 8:53 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on South Centre Street near the intersection of Beaver Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. David M. Revak, 60, of York became distracted and drifted off the right hand side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.
———
On Feb. 14 at 11:31 a.m., a crash occurred as a driver backed up across South Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The driver struck the corner of a porch on the 300-block of South Second Street. The driver contacted the home owner the next day and advised him of the crash. There were no injuries.